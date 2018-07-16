WWE Extreme Rules results with video highlights: July 15, 2018

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B-Team

A title change opened Extreme Rules PPV. The B Team sent Wyatt into Hardy which led to a miscommunication. This allowed Bo Dallas to give a swinging neckbreaker to get the pinfall win.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

This was just a filler match between these two. Corbin dominated the match for most part, but failed to get the win after a Deep-Six. He went to hit the End of Days to Balor, but the move was reversed to an Inside Cradle after which Balor earned a pin fall win.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Shark Cage Match

Carmella vs. Asuka

James Ellsworth tried to escape the shark cage, but his pants got stuck into it. The cage was lowered allowing Asuka to hit him with multiple kicks. Carmella used the distraction and came from behind to push Asuka into the steel cage to get the pinfall win. Asuka was irate after this and choked Ellsworth with the Asuka Lock before she left the ring.

United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura gave an immediate low blow to Hardy when the referee was distracted. Thereafter he delivered a Kinshasa to become the new US Champion very quickly. Meanwhile, Randy Orton returned after the match to confront Nakamura and turned heel by attacking Hardy to end the segment.

Steel Cage Match



Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman

Owens tried to escape the cage by handcuffing Strowman to the ropes. But the monster was able to break the cuffs and catch Owens on the top of the cage. He then threw him off it through the announce table. However, that resulted in a defeat for Strowman as Owens fell first on the floor, the referee declared him as the winner.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

Daniel Bryan was forced to go solo since Bludgeons attacked Kane at backstage. Despite this Kane came out and tried to help his partner. But his ankle gave up after delivering two chokeslams. The Bludgeons used the advantage and hit a huge powerslam on Bryan to retain their titles.

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

These two men came up with an extremely physical matchup. Lashley delivered a delayed vertical suplex whereas Reigns connected with superman punches, but failed to get the win. Later, Reigns went for his signature move - the spear, but Lashley converted this into his own spear to get a big win.

Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey was at ringside during this Extreme Rules match. Meanwhile, Natalya and Mickie James were present at the challenger and champion's side. James' heel antics made Rousey furious as she came to the ring and tried to attack Bliss. But Mickie hit her with a chair. Then Bliss gave a DDT to Jax on the chair to retain her championship.

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Rusev

Rusev failed to pin the WWE Champion even after delivering two Machka Kicks. A frustrated Rusev went for the Accolade, but his legs gave up. AJ used this opportunity and shoved English off the ring. Thereafter he hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Rusev to get the pinfall win.

30 Minute Iron Man Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

The Ironman match was the main event of Extreme Rules. Rollins took early advantage by getting three quick pinfalls. But McIntyre gave a Claymore on him which allowed Ziggler to deliver a superkick and Zig-zag to equalize the score. The match ended in a tie and advanced into a tiebreaker situation. McIntyre distracted Rollins once again which gave the upper hand to Ziggler who hit another Zig-zag to win the match with a 5-4 score.