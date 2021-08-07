WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 6, 2021

Check out the recap, and results from the August 6 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown:

Sasha Banks kicked off SmackDown and gave an explanation about turning on Bianca Belair, last week. She accused of Bianca stealing her spotlight as she wanted it back. Sasha also claimed that Bianca would be nothing without her.

Bianca Belair came out and reminded Sasha that she remembers Sasha begging her to face her at WrestleMania 37 during their title match. Bianca also told that if Sasha wants a title match then she can have it.

Zelina Vega interrupted and reminded Bianca that she already accepted her challenge before Sasha 'swooped in'. Bianca had no problems in facing her, later the night while she will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Sasha at SummerSlam 2021.

This L is for you, I'ma take a W #LegitChamp https://t.co/9MaQJK1WVV — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 7, 2021

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) defeated Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) in the opening contest. Dominik was on the verge of a top rope splash but a brawl at ringside between Jimmy and Rey distracted him. Jey capitalized with a Superkick on Dom before he headed to the top rope with a Frogsplash to secure the pinfall win.

King Nakamura (with Rick Boogs) defeated Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews via DQ after Commander Azeez interfered. The match billed as a Championship Contender’s Match witnessed Nakamura delivering a big knee followed by a roundhouse kick while Crews was on his knees.

Nakamura covered but Azeez attacked him to cause the disqualification. Nakamura and Boogs eventually fought off the two heels before making the exit.

Tegan Nox (with Shotzi Blackheart) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina. Tamina was in control of the match after hitting a big Superkick on Nox but Shotzi shot her with a projectile from her tank that allowed Nox to get a roll-up win.

After a heated promo delivery, Edge challenged Seth Rollins to a match at SummerSlam. Seth never came out to the ring but he appeared on the big screen to tell Edge that he will think about it. Seth then warned Edge that he should think carefully if he really wants the match as Seth is capable of ruining his comeback.

Edge reminded Seth that he eliminated him from the past 2 Royal Rumble matches. He also claimed that Seth will always walk in his shadow to be called 'Edge Lite’. Seth was furious with these claims as he ended up accepting his challenge and thereby making the match official for SummerSlam 2021.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega in a non-title matchup. The match was originally supposed to be a title bout but WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville ruled before the match that this would be a Championship Contender’s match, and if Vega could win then she can challenge the champion after WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Vega was unable to get the win as the champion sent her face-first into the barrier and then planted her with the KOD finisher in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were back in tag team action against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Dawkins sent Roode outside the floor and then took out Ziggler with a Spinebuster. Ford made the tag and hit the 'Frogsplash from heaven' to get the pinfall win.

Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin in the main event of SmackDown. After a Slingblade, Balor drop-kicked Corbin into the turnbuckles and leaped off the top rope with the Coup De Grace for a dominant win.

After the match, Finn said if he's willing to go through John Cena to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Roman came out and told Balor to keep his name out of his mouth.

The interaction ended with Roman shoving Finn out of the ring. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos suddenly attacked Finn, but he fought them off. Roman joined in and hit a Superman Punch on Balor with assistance from one of the Usos.

Jey hit a splash on Balor off the top rope after which Reigns choked Balor out with the Guillotine submission. Reigns and The Usos stood over Balor and posed as a team to send the show off-air.