WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: November 1, 2019

The brand new WWE Champion was scheduled to appear on a special edition of MizTV. It had to be rescheduled since most of the stars could not reach the venue due to flight delay from Saudi Arabia. As a result, an NXT invasion took place on the show. Here's how the night went by from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Lesnar and Heyman

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off SmackDown in an irate mood as the WWE Champion could not forget the chair shots from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Since Rey can't come to SmackDown being a Raw roster member, Lesnar is going to RAW on Monday nights. Lesnar also officially quits SmackDown before heading towards backstage.

Nikki Cross vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match happened next where Nikki Cross challenged Bayley. Cross took early advantage nailing a tornado DDT on the floor followed by a neckbreaker. But Bayley sent Cross shoulder-first into the steel steps. Cross caught Bayley on the apron when the champion pretended to be hurt. Bayley then rolled up Cross to get the win and retain her title. Once the match was over, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler attacked Bayley and Sasha Banks at ringside as the crowd gave her a massive pop.

Cathy Kelley conducted a backstage interview with Sami Zayn when NXT superstars Matt Riddle and Keith Lee appeared around him. Zayn took an attempt to shower them with praises about them but they both chased him down to the ring. Riddle hit the Bro-Derek on Zayn in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Keith Lee hit a big Moonsault that receive big pop from the audience.

The Miz TV was originally scheduled with The Fiend Bray Wyatt as the special guest but instead, NXT's Tommaso Ciampa showed up. A verbal confrontation between them led to a match between the two of them. Ciampa took control sending The Miz into the steel steps. Miz countered with a DDT and followed by a Figure Four attempt. But Ciampa locked in the single-leg Crab submission move and then hit the Fairytale Ending to get the win.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville competed against Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match. Before the match started, NXT star Biance Belair destroyed Carmella and Dana Brooke in the backstage area. Ripley then delivered a huge drop-kick on Mandy whereas Nox launched Deville over the announce table. Ripley then locked in the Standing Cloverleaf on Mandy to pick an easy submission win over her.

An NXT Championship Match between Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole was the main event of this week's SmackDown. Daniel Bryan had the upper-hand by applying in the LeBell Lock on Cole. The NXT Champion got rid of it to digest some YES kicks on the chest. Cole then ducked the Roundhouse Kick on the skull to hit Bryan with a Superkick. He soon followed up with back to back Panama Sunrise and The Last Shot to pin Bryan. After the match, Triple H took the mic and challenged Raw and SmackDown on behalf of NXT at this year's Survivor Series before the show came to an end.