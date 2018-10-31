WWE has more in store for Trish Stratus and Lita's future

As per sescoops.com, WWE has reportedly planned to use them in future and Officials see them starring in the big events like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

During the latest edition of Pwinsider Elite Audio, Mike Johnson confirmed the previous reports and provided some more details on the situation.

According to him, WWE has plans to use both Trish and Lita in some storyline as early as in 2019. Although Johnson didn't elaborate what the company has in store for both the Hall Of Famers.

It was also revealed that there were talks of Stratus and Lita teaming up once again at WrestleMania 35 in a tag team match, though it's not confirmed if this bout is still in the mix.

Both Trish Stratus and Lita returned to action during the Women's Royal Rumble, earlier this year.

They were originally expected to face Mickie James and Alexa Bliss at the event but due to an injury Bliss suffered 2 weeks ago, she was replaced by Alicia Fox.

In the matchup, Trish hit a sitdown powerbomb followed by Stratusfaction on Mickie. Fox broke the pin to eat a Twist of Fate from Lita, who then gave a moonsault which allowed Trish to give a kick on Mickie to get the big pinfall win.