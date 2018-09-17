WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Update on injured duo

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 results

Hell in a cell is very well-known for causing a lot of pain to the ones who fight inside it and like every time this time as well, two stars left the show injured.

The first victim to the injury list was Jeff Hardy who was left battered and bloodied by Randy Orton, who used the cell to his advantage and absolutely destroyed the Charismatic Enigma with weapons. The Apex Predator then pinned the helpless Hardy to add salt to the injury by getting the win.

WWE later released an update on Jeff Hardy's injury via the official website and it doesn't look good for the Enigmatic Soul.

This was the update on .com, "Following his brutal Hell in a Cell Match against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy was tended to by EMTs at ringside. Cathy Kelley then reported on Instagram that Hardy complained of severe abdominal pains backstage, prompting WWE medical personnel to have him transported to a local medical facility.

"Michael Cole later reported that Hardy began coughing up blood while en route to the facility. Once that subsided, Cathy Kelley went on to report that Hardy would be kept overnight for further observation."

Later, Jeff Hardy took to social media to give a positive message to his fans stating that he will be back soon.

Meanwhile, the second victim to the injury list was one half of the Raw Tag Team champions Dolph Ziggler. But, as per the update, the Show Off is not that severely damaged as Hardy.

Ziggler and Rollins who were involved in a battle on the side of the demonic structure during the main event and the pair fell through the announce tables at ringside. Ziggler seemed to have come out the worst of the two.

Here is the official update from WWE: "After falling off the side of the Hell in a Cell structure during Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Match against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler was looked at by WWE medical personnel, but he refused to go to a local medical facility. Instead, Ziggler left the AT&T Center under his own power alongside tag team partner Drew McIntyre."