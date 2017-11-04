WWE: Huge battle as Kane to face Braun Strowman at Manchester on Raw

Bengaluru, November 4: WWE superstar Kane will face off against Braun Strowman for the first time ever in this Monday's edition of WWE Raw, which will be held in the United Kingdom.

Confirming the news on Twitter, WWE UK posted:

This was part of the WWE's outreach programme for its fans in Manchester. The rosters of Raw and Smackdown are currently on a tour of the United Kingdom to promote the big events of next week. The UK has a huge WWE fanbase and the company arranges tours to the Great Britain to cater to the English audience. Both the shows next week (Raw on Monday and Smackdown on Tuesday) will be hosted overseas instead of the US.

The official confirmation for this match from WWE itself, however, is yet to come. Considering Kane tossed the monster among men (Strowman) in a garbage truck recently, this match was quite inevitable at some point. So, it will be a clash of the titans this Monday when these two monsters collide.

Apart from the televised episodes of Raw, these two will also battle in the house shows of Brighton, London, Minehead, Cardiff, and Birmingham. The main reason was to set up a big feud between these two behemoth superstars in the flagship show, which is worth a watch.

As per reports from RingSideNews.com, Kane will be built up as an unstoppable force in the coming weeks to match up to the level of Braun Strowman. So one can only imagine what carnage will be created when these two finally go head-to-head on Raw.

This report also suggested that Kane is likely to destroy more names like Dean Ambrose on Raw after taking out the likes of Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in the past few weeks. However, this will be treated as the setup of his own destruction at the hands of Strowman and possibly The Shield in the near future.

Bryan Alvarez suggested that it is likely that the Hounds of Justice will seek redemption once the trio reunites, again. Also, Finn Balor is likely to get his rematch against the Big Red Machine and win the contest before Kane leaves.