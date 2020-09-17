WWE Legend Trish Stratus open to come out of retirement to face Sasha Banks

They haven’t been able to lock up horns in the ring for a singles match, but that could change in the future. While appearing on WWE's The Bump on YouTube, Trish Stratus was asked about a potential match with Sasha Banks and she sounded game for it.

The Bump panelist Ryan Pappolla stressed about a bold claim earlier made by Sasha Banks where she believes to be one of the greatest performers of all time and that no one can hold a candle to her legacy. Stratus didn't take those comments easily and dared to step into that ring to prove The Legit Boss, wrong.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say on pursuing a match with Banks.

“Do you think fans want to see that? I’m not sure. I mean the fact of the matter is I can go back, it’s a proven thing now, right? I love and respect Sasha so much. I love her in-ring work. Would I love a taste of that? Yeah, I would.”

“Look, here’s the thing people are buzzing about Sasha and I and we had a what? Five-minute interaction at the Royal Rumble? That is what began the buzz, you know what I mean? That’s been like two years straight of people buzzing about it and as a wrestling fan do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely. I think it’s a pretty awesome idea, to be honest. Yeah, so that’s all I’ve got to say about that, guys.” (Courtesy ringsidenews.com)

The spreader of Stratusfaction mentioned how the fans started buzzing about this bout after she had a brief interaction with her in the ring during the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble back in January 2018. Later, Sasha Banks herself claimed that this is the ultimate dream match that she wants to be a part of.

Trish also confirmed during this Bump interview that she can come back and wrestle if WWE is willing to make a creative plan.

It seems that a permanent retirement angle isn’t a big deal to her anymore as she has been coming back for one-off matches on several occasions. Now it is all up to Vince McMahon’s hands. Both the participants want this while the fans obviously want to see this for years.

In 2006, Trish Stratus officially announced her retirement in what appeared to be her then-last match at Unforgiven 2006 against her frenemy, Lita, for the Women's Championship.

She shocked the world by clinching the seven-time Women's Championship of her career on that night and thus ending her career in a bittersweet moment in front of her hometown crowd of Toronto, Canada.

Last year, the pioneer decided to call it a permanent quit to in-ring competition after featuring in yet another fantasy matchup against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

She openly admitted that she has no intention to lace up the boots, ever again. But circumstances did change following her comments on The Bump as she could be back competing against Sasha Banks, throwing away those ring-rusts.