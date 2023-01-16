WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 16, 2023

The Judgment Day faction has received a title match opportunity and they are also apparently waiting to make their next move on the January 16 episode of Monday Night Raw set from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here's what's in store on the latest episode of Raw:

A follow-up set on an All-Mighty return

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and the United States Champion were featured in an in-ring confrontation on Raw to declare their entries into the Royal Rumble match, last week. Little did they imagine that Bobby Lashley was also waiting to join them.

Upon spearing Theory, an All-Mighty declaration was made to enter the Royal Rumble fray. This was his first appearance since getting fired by WWE Official Adam Pearce on the December 12 edition of Raw for putting his hands on social media.

Pearce quickly noted on social media that the firing decision wasn't true and that Lashley was only serving a suspension. Now, that the two-time WWE Champion is back, he will follow up on his glorious return and settle some unfinished business on Raw.

Judgment Day awaits a title match opportunity

The Judgment Day faction is the new Number-One Contenders to the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles held by The Usos while new contenders for Smackdown tag titles will battle on Friday nights in a tournament, starting this week.

Last week, Damian Priest and Finn Balor of Judgment Day bulldozed through three teams - The O.C., Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, and Alpha Academy before Balor was sidelined due to injury.

Then, Dominik Mysterio was inserted into the match in place of Balor and he was the one to secure the final pin-fall win over The Street Profits to earn the title match. The expectation is that Judgment Day will choose Royal Rumble for their shot at the gold.

Will Alexa Bliss' strange antics continue?

Last week, Alexa Bliss was out to explain her actions from the week prior where she, captivated by Uncle Howdy/Bray Wyatt, destroyed Bianca Belair with a pair of DDTs on the steel steps.

During her promo, Bliss proclaimed that she had "gained control" over her character but soon Uncle Howdy made his ominous presence felt, live-in-person, by walking out on the ramp and leaving Little Miss Bliss speechless.

Does this mean the Wyatt-Bliss alliance reformation is imminent? Plus, will the Raw Women's Champion be coming back with redemption in her mind? Answers will be there on the latest episode of WWE Raw to be aired on the USA Network.