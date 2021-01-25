WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 25, 2021

Also announced for tonight, a Gauntlet Match with a US Title opportunity up for grabs while Charlotte Flair will also be in action and the Raw Women's Championship will hang on the balance when the show airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Drew McIntyre, the flag-bearer of Monday Night Raw has missed WWE programming since January 4th as he tested positive with COVID-19. Thankfully though, his next title defense at Royal Rumble wasn’t jeopardized.

Now that his quarantine period is over, he's medically cleared to be on TV. So just six nights before his monumental clash with Hall of Famer Goldberg, McIntyre will be back in the ring.

And as this is the final episode before the pay-per-view event, his challenger will also be present at the scene for a segment that is being promoted as a mammoth face-off.

Going by the fighting nature of the Scottish Warrior as well as The Myth, they're unlikely to opt for some verbal jabs en route to their epic WWE Title showdown. Things could certainly go out of hand when these two eventually appear under the same roof.

Following a devastating loss at the hands of the “All-Mighty” United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle shocked The Hurt Business with an impromptu challenge to compete against MVP. That match was eventually disqualified as the heel faction pounced on the former NXT Superstar.

But The Original Bro's hope to pick up the US Title is still alive as he's now willing to go through a tough challenge. Riddle will face WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and MVP in a Gauntlet Match. The stipulation of the match states that if Riddle wins, then he will get a United States Title opportunity.

Charlotte Flair is out to prove herself to be the workhorse of the WWE ever since her return at WWE TLC. Night after nights on Raw and even on SmackDown, she’s been featuring in big matches and tonight is no different. The Queen goes one-on-one with Shayna Baszler, the former NXT Women's Champion.

An additional problem for Charlotte Flair would be the newest love-birds of Raw, Ric Flair and Lacey Evans. These two are causing distraction in between Charlotte’s matches for weeks. If this happens again producing a negative outcome, then Baszler and her tag partner Nia Jax could be one step closer to secure a Women’s Tag Team Championships rematch.

Speaking of Asuka, she will be get a title defense after more than two months. After staying without an opponent for most of her title run, Alexa Bliss pinned her clean last week to earn a title opportunity. So a title match will go down tonight, perhaps in the main-event capacity.

Since Bliss has been captivated by The Fiend Bray Wyatt, she’s the favorite heading into the title match unless Randy Orton decides to interfere. Two weeks ago, Bliss threw a Fireball to cause a burn in Orton’s face.

The Viper is ready to strike and he might just cost Bliss, her title shot. Could this finally wake up The Fiend from his hibernation? We'll find it on the final episode of WWE Raw before Royal Rumble 2021.