WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: November 14, 2022

The Miz to apologize on Miz TV?

After weeks of Johnny Gargano threatening The Miz to unveil some bitter truth, it has been revealed on Raw that the latter was supposed to pay Dexter Lumis for some staged "attack" segments.

In a 60-minute style interview titled, "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz" on Raw, it was disclosed that The Hollywood A-Lister was so hungry for attention that he paid Lumis to choke him out or drag him away from the ring just like we had seen in the past few months.

Things went out of hand after The Miz willingly asked Lumis to cost him the US Title against former champion Bobby Lashley in September to get sympathy as a "celebrity stalker" but then he stopped paying Lumis.

Gargano already submitted proof of all his claims that left The Miz high-and-dry on national TV. Now, the former WWE Champion is scheduled to host a special edition of his Miz TV talk show where he will apologize to Lumis for all his misdeeds and perhaps disclose more about the situation.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

A defiant Seth Rollins issued a United States Open Challenge on WWE Raw, last week that was answered by Judgment Day's Finn Balor. But before the two top superstars could lock horns, The O.C. arrived at the scene to continue their feud with Judgment Day.

Then in the final segment of Raw, Rollins managed to retain his title thanks to Bobby Lashley stopping Austin Theory from a successful Money In The Bank cash-in with a beatdown that the young superstar will remember for a long time.

With Rollins still in hold of the title, Balor will again attempt to get a shot at the US Title when the two top Raw Superstars renew their rivalry by competing in a match. This time, the non-title bout has officially been announced by the WWE.

Women’s Division WarGames Match lineup

The first-ever WWE Women's Division WarGames Match challenge from the main roster has been issued for Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event by the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

After months of torment by the DAMAGE CTRL members, The EST of WWE will finally have retribution in a no-escape environment when she teams up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross.

WWE has previously confirmed the 5-on-5 capacity for WarGames, meaning spots are still left in this gimmick-based matchup on both sides. Hence, we expect more names to be added to the respective squads on this week's Raw.

Matt Riddle and Elias vs. The Alpha Academy

Putting the Ezekiel gimmick behind, Elias is back on the fold of Raw but it's safe to say he's not having a great time. Most recently, he was squashed by behemoth Otis in a singles contest.

Thankfully though, Elias got Matt Riddle to watch his back as the latter wants to form a musical band with him. Time will tell whether that's possible or not but first, they have to prove their worth as a team in a tag match.

As announced by WWE, Elias and Riddle will have to co-exist as a team against The Alpha Academy - Otis and Chad Gable. Will the latter dynamic duo continue to spoil the fun for the potential future band members? We'll find out, tonight on Raw.