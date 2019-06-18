WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 17, 2019

The revelation of the special guest referee for Universal title match was the headliner of the show alongside a fatal-5-way match. Plus, Daniel Bryan was also in attendance on an eventful night which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Here is how Raw in LA went down:

Elias was strumming his guitar to kick off this week's Raw. He brought a referee's shirt along with him to indicate that Corbin chose him as the guest referee for Stomping Grounds. However, Seth Rollins came out and downed the Living Truth with multiple chair-shots after which the scheduled fatal-5-way match competitors arrived to the ring and hit Elias with their respective finishing moves.

The fatal-5-way Elimination Match to determine Samoa Joe's challenger happened next with the lineup of The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman and the match saw early eliminations of Cesaro and Lashley via Strowman's Running Powerslam.

Meanwhile, the eliminated Cesaro attacked Strowman from behind to allow Ricochet to hit a 630-splash to eliminate the Monster Among Men. Ricochet later countered Miz's Figure Four Leglock with a Codebreaker and followed up with a Sick 630-splash for the win and the right to fight for the US title at Stomping Grounds.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch came out next to talk about her title match at Stomping Grounds. Her challenger Lacey Evans soon showed up to claim that Becky is beatable and she will prove the same on the PPV night. Becky ended the conversation by dropping Lacey with a Bexploder Suplex and walked out with Sassy Southern Belle's hat.

Meanwhile, at backstage Baron Corbin was busy with an interview and Seth Rollins attacked him from behind. Rollins ended the cutscene segment by claims that he has more business to take care of.

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan walked onto the ramp to address the LA crowd with a heel promo until Viking Raiders came out. The team from Raw defeated a local tag team very quickly by hitting the Viking Experience.

Sami and Kevin Show happened next on Raw with Baron Corbin as the special guest. Corbin was out there to announce the special guest referee for Universal title match. EC3 came out dressed as a referee but Seth Rollins attacked him with a chair from behind. EC3 was laid down when The New Day came out to the stage to start the next match of the show.

The team of Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston competed in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match against the team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin. The first pinfall of the match happened when Zayn accidentally made the tag but Woods rolled him up for the win. A miscommunication happened for heel team when Owens intentionally hit Corbin with a superkick as Kofi followed up with a Superkick of his own for the victory.

AJ Styles was seen backstage with news that he is ready to compete again. Gallows and Anderson were also seen with him and the pair promised their Club leader of a win against The Usos. However, they came up short after missing a Magic Killer as the Usos connected with their pendant stereo superkicks for the win.

Roman Reigns appeared on WWE Raw to talk about his upcoming PPV match against Drew McIntyre only to be interrupted by Shane McMahon via the tron. Reigns went to the backstage to drag Shane down to the ring and hit him with a Superman Punch and spear which was apparently a message to McIntyre prior to Stomping Grounds.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line next on WWE Raw as the IIconics defended their belts against the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Smackdown women's champion Bayley made her way to the ring to confront Bliss as the match was in progress. This played as interference to the match and Billie Kay used this opportunity to roll up Cross for a pin fall to retain the titles.

Seth Rollins competed against Daniel Bryan in the main event of Raw. The match was disqualified as Rowan hit Rollins with a Claw-slam. However, the match was soon restarted after ringside was cleared and Bryan was able to apply the LeBell Lock. Rollins got out of it and immediately followed up with a step-up enzuigiri and a Stomp for the victory. After the match, Corbin attacked Rollins with a chair and laid him down with an End of Days to close the show.