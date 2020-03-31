WWE Monday Night Raw results and recap: March 30, 2020

Also, a slight change was made to the WrestleMania match card when the show which was pre-recorded at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida aired last night.

Check out how the ultimate edition of Raw before Wrestlemania 36 went down:

A video package promoting Undertaker vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania opened the show after which we saw a pre-recorded promo from The Undertaker. He was furious about Styles mentioned his wife Michelle McCool often during this feud. Taker promised to let AJ Rest...in...Peace at WrestleMania before finishing.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had another entry to the arena in her monster truck to cut a promo on her WrestleMania match. The challenger Shayna Baszler appeared from the back to lock in the Kirifuda Clutch.

She dragged Becky to outside and slammed her against the announce table before head-firsting her into the side of the table. Becky was holding her neck in pain as Shayna posed with the title.

"When you talk about one of us losing at #WrestleMania and being destroyed by it, which one of us do you mean exactly?" - @BeckyLynchWWE to @QoSBaszler #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Th9852CcX4 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 31, 2020

Aleister Black squashed enhancement talent Jason Cade in a few seconds by hitting a Black Mass.

Kevin Owens and The Street Profits took on Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory in a six-man tag team match on WWE RAW. Zelina Vega informed that United States Champion Andrade suffered a rib injury and Austin Theory will replace him at WrestleMania 36 in the tag title contest.

As the match on Raw progressed, Owens hit a Cannonball followed by a Swanton Bomb on Garza. Ford put down Theory outside the ring with a Superfly as Owens hit the Stunner on Garza to pick up the win. Once the match was over, Rollins immediately hit a Stomp on Owens. The Prizefighter recovered and took some verbal shots against his WrestleMania opponent Seth Rollins to end the segment.

"You are not a PROPHET.

You are not a MESSIAH.

You are not a GOD."@FightOwensFight vows to make his first #WrestleMania moment at @WWERollins' expense this weekend! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sLWZCoL6d5 — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2020

A pre-taped promo session from WWE Hall of Famer Edge was shown to hype the Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.

There was an announcement that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend Women's Tag Team Titles against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36. Asuka then came out to have a match against Kayden Carter. The tag champ rolled throughout the match with a Hip Attack, Ankle Lock and a German Suplex. The Asuka Lock followed to earn an easy submission win.

A video was shown when NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was arriving to the WWE Performance Center. Her WrestleMania opponent Charlotte Flair attacked her from the side and tossed her against a wall. The officials kept on checking Ripley who was seemingly hurt from the attack.

The final segment of WWE RAW featured WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman who reminded us how his client conquered legends in the past. The promo, as well as the show, ended as Heyman promised that Drew McIntyre will become 'Brock's b**ch' at WrestleMania.