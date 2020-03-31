English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Monday Night Raw results and recap: March 30, 2020

By Raja
Becky Lynch on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Becky Lynch on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, March 31: A star-studded night was in-store for WWE Monday Night Raw on the occasion of the go-home show for Wrestlemania 36 as marquee names like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Edge and more were in attendance to add hype on their way to the biggest event of the year.

Also, a slight change was made to the WrestleMania match card when the show which was pre-recorded at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida aired last night.

Check out how the ultimate edition of Raw before Wrestlemania 36 went down:

A video package promoting Undertaker vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania opened the show after which we saw a pre-recorded promo from The Undertaker. He was furious about Styles mentioned his wife Michelle McCool often during this feud. Taker promised to let AJ Rest...in...Peace at WrestleMania before finishing.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had another entry to the arena in her monster truck to cut a promo on her WrestleMania match. The challenger Shayna Baszler appeared from the back to lock in the Kirifuda Clutch.

She dragged Becky to outside and slammed her against the announce table before head-firsting her into the side of the table. Becky was holding her neck in pain as Shayna posed with the title.

Aleister Black squashed enhancement talent Jason Cade in a few seconds by hitting a Black Mass.

Kevin Owens and The Street Profits took on Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory in a six-man tag team match on WWE RAW. Zelina Vega informed that United States Champion Andrade suffered a rib injury and Austin Theory will replace him at WrestleMania 36 in the tag title contest.

As the match on Raw progressed, Owens hit a Cannonball followed by a Swanton Bomb on Garza. Ford put down Theory outside the ring with a Superfly as Owens hit the Stunner on Garza to pick up the win. Once the match was over, Rollins immediately hit a Stomp on Owens. The Prizefighter recovered and took some verbal shots against his WrestleMania opponent Seth Rollins to end the segment.

A pre-taped promo session from WWE Hall of Famer Edge was shown to hype the Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.

There was an announcement that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend Women's Tag Team Titles against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36. Asuka then came out to have a match against Kayden Carter. The tag champ rolled throughout the match with a Hip Attack, Ankle Lock and a German Suplex. The Asuka Lock followed to earn an easy submission win.

A video was shown when NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was arriving to the WWE Performance Center. Her WrestleMania opponent Charlotte Flair attacked her from the side and tossed her against a wall. The officials kept on checking Ripley who was seemingly hurt from the attack.

The final segment of WWE RAW featured WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman who reminded us how his client conquered legends in the past. The promo, as well as the show, ended as Heyman promised that Drew McIntyre will become 'Brock's b**ch' at WrestleMania.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue