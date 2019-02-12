WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 11, 2019

After last week's actions, Becky Lynch was invited to the show by the McMahon family. Plus, we heard from Seth Rollins who is all set to main event Wrestlemania and we also saw new tag team champions being crowned on the show.

Here are the results from this week’s WWE Raw:

In a repeat of last week, Stephanie McMahon kicked off Raw and Triple H joined her in the ring followed by Becky Lynch who was out to know the future of her Wrestlemania match. Triple H lifted her suspension on one condition that she apologizes to Stephanie which Lynch denied to do. So, Triple H advised her to think about it and give an answer by the end of the night.

Later on the show, the women's tag team title hopefuls, Sasha Banks and Bayley, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, and Nia Jax and Tamina met in a triple threat match with implications on the weekend's title match.

Bayley was forced to fight solo as Sasha left the match due to an injury. Tamina hit a superkick on Bayley and Nia followed that with a Samoan Drop for the win. Since they lost the match, Sasha and Bayley became the first entrants in the Elimination Chamber match.

Elias was out next on Raw to strum his guitar and sing a song. But Finn Balor and Becky Lynch appeared on the tron to talk about the latter's decision regarding the apology. Elias wanted to continue but Seth Rollins' video package interfered again. The Lucha House party also came out to interrupt as Elias went irate and smashed the guitar on Kalisto's back before he left the ring.

Next up was Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre on Raw. Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush wanted to have a closer look, so they took a seat at ringside. Lashley pushed Balor off the top rope to disqualify the match. Lashley and McIntyre double-teamed on Balor, until Kurt Angle arrived as backup. Corbin joined the heels, but Strowman also showed up which forced the heel trio to retreat.

This set up a six-man tag team match between the team of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre against Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, and Braun Strowman. Lashley pinned Balor after an over the shoulder slam. But the referee missed his foot was on the ropes when he counted three. So, after video replays, the match restarted and Strowman hit the Running Powerslam while Balor followed with the Coup De Grace for the win.

The next matchup on Raw was contested between Nikki Cross and Ruby Riott. A backstage segment was shown during the match with Ronda Rousey pleading Becky Lynch to apologize to Stephanie to keep the Wrestlemania match intact. Inside the ring, Ruby countered a cross body from Nikki to deliver a Riott Kick to get the victory.

Seth Rollins appeared on the show to talk about how he is after six the F5s he received from Brock Lesnar. And he said nothing will stop him from main eventing Wrestlemania 35. Paul Heyman soon arrived on the ramp to warn him about stepping in the ring with the beast. But Rollins shut him down saying that he will do whatever it takes to take the title away from the champion.

Later, Dean Ambrose made his entrance to compete in a rematch against EC3. Despite the NXT import's agile moves, Ambrose caught him with an inside cradle to pick up the victory.

Meanwhile, the WWE Raw tag team titles were on the line as Roode-Gable defended it against The Revival. Dash and Dawson kept Roode out of the ring and hit the Shatter Machine to get the pinfall win and become the new champs.

Becky Lynch arrived for the final segment of WWE Raw to issue an apology to Triple H and Stephanie. She said sorry to both of them to keep her Wrestlemania dream alive. But Mr. McMahon was not happy with the apology. He suspended Lynch for sixty more days which goes beyond April 7. So, he replaced Lynch with Charlotte Flair as the new opponent of Rousey at Wrestlemania. McMahon raised Flair's hands to congratulate her as the show came to an end.