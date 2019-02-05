WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 4, 2019

A Hall of Famer returned to action on the show after over two decades. While, former general manager showed up to address his in-ring future in the company. Plus, the final qualifier from the Red brand for the women’s tag team championship match also took place on the show.

Check out the full results from the show:

WWE Raw kicked off with the commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who welcomed the winner of the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble Becky Lynch, who was greeted with a huge reception from the crowd. Stephanie instructed Becky to receive medical attention for the injured knee and suspended her. The Man, however, refused to be suspended immediately and attacked McMahon. In the end, officials had to escort her out of the building.

While she left the building, Becky Lynch had a confrontation with Ronda Rousey who was on her way out for the opening match on Raw. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan from the Riott Squad easily with the armbar submission then Sarah Logan entered the match to suffer another loss via the arm-bar submission move. Ruby Riott intended to fight Ronda after the second match, but she chose to leave the ring.

A fatal-4-way number one contender's match happened next for a WWE Raw tag team championship opportunity. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. B-Team vs. The Revival was the lineup of this match. Despite Machinery dominating the match for the most part, Revival hit the Shatter Machine on Bo Dallas to pick up the win and earn a future title opportunity.

Next up, Kurt Angle was out on Raw to address about his future in the flagship show. He spoke on how things have changed in recent times as he had to digest some devastating losses. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin interrupted and tried to gang up on him. But Braun Strowmam came out and made the save. Angle stood tall and took out Corbin with a clothesline.

Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg intended to play a song on Raw. But Elias soon interrupted the pair and spoke trash about the Portland audience and the two legends. The scheduled match between Elias and Jarrett went underway after a heated confrontation. Elias recovered from an Enziguiri and connected with a Drift Away for the win. After the match, Road Dogg broke the guitar on Elias' back to seek redemption from last week.

The third and final qualifier from Raw for women's Elimination Chamber was contested next between the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross. Cross took out Bayley with a crossbody from the top rope. But she hit the ring post and tagged in Fox. Bayley caught up Foxy with a simple roll-up to pick up the win.

Finn Balor was scheduled to compete in a match against Bobby Lashley on Raw. But the Intercontinental Champion was in no mood to compete. He took a cheap shot on Balor's ribs and fed Lio Rush to Balor. Rush took advantage of Lashley's distractions and went for a frog splash. But Balor moved out of the way and hit him with the Coup De Grace for the victory.

Alexa Bliss hosted a Moment of Bliss talk show after Paige had a promotion segment for her upcoming movie. EC3 was supposed to be the guest of Bliss, but Nia Jax and Tamina decided to interfere. Dean Ambrose also sneaked into the segment for some flirtatious talk with the ladies.

It led to a brawl between Dean Ambrose and EC3 that was further converted into a match on Raw. EC3 was in control early in the match with some flying forearms on Ambrose, but he missed a frog splash off the top rope. Ambrose got caught in a schoolboy to end up losing the match.

This week's main event lineup on Raw was Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman and Kurt Angle. The former GM was all on a roll after multiple German Suplexes until McIntyre took a cheap shot. Strowman bulldozed both the heels outside the ring as the referee called for the bell as he was not the legal man. McIntyre and Corbin tried to double team on Angle after the match, but received chokeslams on the steel steps. Strowman and Angle stood tall to end this week's show.