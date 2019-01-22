WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: January 21, 2019

Confrontations between the Universal champion and his challenger happened on the show. Plus, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was also in action in a tag team main event match.

Here are the results from Monday Night Raw:

Brock Lesnar showed up with Paul Heyman to open this week's Raw. The advocate of the champion, Heyman ran his mouth for a while before Mr. McMahon came out to interrupt him. He actually tried to hype up the Royal Rumble title match by comparing the battle to a David vs. Goliath kind of war.

Braun Strowman soon interrupted the men in the ring and declared that he's not finished with Brock Lesnar. And the Monster Among Men added that once he's done with Balor, he would be coming after the beast.

Finn Balor soon showed up to claim that he does not fear monsters. So he had no problem to take on Strowman in the opening contest. Lesnar was at ringside and digested some quick-fire shots from Balor. Strowman charged him down, but ran into a Sling Blade. Strowman ran into a Coup De Grace but Balor could not capitalize as Lesnar hit him with an F-5 to end the segment and the match.

Next up was Bobby Lashley's Intercontinental Championship celebration. Lio Rush gloated about the accolades of Lashley before he was ready to hit us with some poses. Apollo Crews came out to show off some of his own moves to frustrate Lashley. This led to a physical confrontation between the pair which ended by Apollo throwing Rush into the IC champion.

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews matchup was up next on Raw courtesy of this physical confrontation. Lashley hit a reverse STO and set up Crews on the top rope. But Crews hit back with a dropkick and hit the standing moon assault. Lio Rush distracted Crews and that allowed Lashley to hit a devastating spear for the win.

Later, Seth Rollins came out to confront Bobby Lashley and cut a promo of his chances in winning the Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre interfered to claim Rollins has zero chance of winning before competing in a match against him. McIntyre dominated the match by hitting an inverted Alabama Slam on the floor! But Rollins was able to connect with a superkick and rolled up McIntyre even after eating a sit out powerbomb to get the big win.

Elias was out on Raw to sing a song about Royal Rumble. Baron Corbin interfered and was not willing to let him sing. He charged down the ring to attack, but Elias showed him the guitar to scare him away. Elias got a match with Corbin straight away. He took control with a swinging neckbreaker. But Corbin came back with a clothesline and pinned Elias after hitting the End of Days for the win.

Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers vs. Lucha House Party was the next match on Raw. Samir Singh hit Lince Dorado off the apron, but Gran Metallik received the tag and connected with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for the win even though was not his usual move.

Meanwhile, The Heavy Machinery from NXT made their main roster debut against The Ascension. They hit the Trash Compactor to pick up their inaugural win on Raw.

Next up, Alexa Bliss hosted the third edition of Moment of Bliss on Raw and her guest was Nia Jax. But a brawl broke as names like Mickie James, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Riott Squad interfered to add hype to the Royal Rumble. Alexa sent them back and gave huge news that she will be also compete at women's Royal Rumble. She later introduced Lacey Evans who will also be in the match.

The Revival complained to McMahon that they were robbed in their prior title opportunities. So they received one last chance to claim the title with Curt Hawkins being the special guest referee. Hawkins denied counting after multiple unfair means adopted by the challengers. Chad Gable retained the title via a roll-up after which Revival attacked Hawkins. Zack Ryder ran down to make the save.

Ronda Rousey teamed up with Natalya to take on against Sasha Banks and Bayley in the main event of Raw. Rousey and Banks cut promos about Sunday's title showdown before the match to make the environment heated. Rousey almost locked the arm-bar on Banks who somehow made the escape.

Natalya was in control against Bayley, thereafter until she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Banks got the tag and locked in the Bank Statement on Nattie to get the win. She had a face-off with Ronda to end the show.