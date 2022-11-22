WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 21, 2022

Also on the show, Judgement Day and The Brawling Brutes featured in a huge six-man tag team match, while Bobby Lashley continued with his path of destruction even after getting a shot at the United States Title for Survivor Series.

Check out the recap and results from the November 28 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York:

- Raw kicked off with Kevin Owens in a promo session. He stated that he still considers Sami Zayn his brother. When Survivor Series WarGames gets over, he will rather be coming after Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes then joined Owens in the ring after coming out through the crowd as they addressed The Bloodline.

Judgment Day interrupted and informed that they run things around Raw and they must show respect to them. Finn Balor hoped that The Bloodline will smash them at WarGames.

After a verbal exchange, Sheamus issued a challenge for a Six-Man Tag Team Match against Judgment Day which was accepted.

- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) defeated Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) in the Six-Man Tag Team Opening Match of Raw.

The O.C.'s music hit during the match to provide a distraction to Judgment Day. Sheamus delivered the Irish Curse Backbreaker, then delivered the Ten Beats of the Bodhran before following it up with The Brogue Kick on Dominik for the pin to win.

Judgment Day attacked Sheamus after the match but The O.C. neutralized the scene as they attacked Priest. Kevin Owens ended the segment by hitting Balor with a Stunner.

- The Miz claimed in a promo that he injured his hand while filming a TikTok video, and hence he couldn't face Johnny Gargano on Raw. He then introduced his replacement - Omos.

- Omos (with MVP) defeated Johnny Gargano with ease after a Tree Chokeslam.

- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a Triple Threat has been announced for Survivor Series WarGames 2022 during an interview session with Rollins.

Rollins stated in that conversation via a satellite that Theory is still the stupidest person on the face of Earth for attacking him from behind last week. Theory, in return, claimed that he has hit rock bottom and that's the best thing that happened to him as everyone will respect him from now on.

- Austin Theory defeated Mustafa Ali in the next match. After dodging a 450-Splash, Theory hit Ali with his A-Town Down finisher for the pin to win.

After the match, Bobby Lashley came out and took a shot at how Theory cashed in his MITB contract and still lost. Theory fired back by saying that Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

A brawl broke out between both men. Theory hit Lashley with a Steel Chair but Lashley wasn't hurt by that. A fearsome Austin then ran away as Lashley gave a chase.

Backstage, Theory pushed Mustafa Ali into Lashley and escaped the scene. An irate Lashley then punished Ali with the Hurt Lock.

- Elias and Matt Riddle defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a tag team match. After a Ripcord Knee to Gable, Riddle tagged in Elias who hit the neckbreaker finisher. Riddle got back the tag and came off the top rope with the Floating Bro for the pin to win.

- Drew McIntyre defeated Baron Corbin (with WWE Hall of Famer JBL). In between the match, Akira Tozawa appeared out of nowhere and stole JBL's cowboy hat, allowing McIntyre to nail Corbin with the Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

- During an interview session, a brawl broke out between The O.C. and The Judgment Day, backstage.

- Rhea Ripley (with Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross) defeated Asuka (with Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim) in the WarGames Advantage main event match on Raw.

Ripley escaped Asuka's armbar and planted her with the Riptide for the pin to win. She has thus earned Team Bayley the advantage in their WarGames Match against Team Bianca at Survivor Series.

Both teams engaged in a brawl after the match. Ripley and Yim fought each other and headed backstage. Asuka hit the top rope and floored everybody with a crossbody to end the show.