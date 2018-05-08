WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: May 7, 2018

Here are the results from the show hosted by the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York.

The WWE Raw general manager, Kurt Angle kicked off the show to a great reaction from the New york crowd. He talked about WWE always tries to keep us entertained, all the time. As, the next stop for the company would be Money in the Bank PPV, Kurt announced two qualifying matches for later that night. The first triple threat match was scheduled for the women's division where Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, and Sasha Banks all squared-off. The other triple threat match was for the men's division between Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn.

Braun Strowman came out first to make known that he has all the momentum by his side. So, this showed he deserved to get a qualifying match for MITB. Kevin Owens also wanted the same opportunity. Hence, these two were made to fight in a singles match where Strowman bulldozed his way to victory with a running powerslam.

In the first triple threat match, Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott, and Ember Moon had a decent contest. The members of the Riott Squad tried to interfere in this match as the match was stipulated by the no diqualification rule. But, Bailey came out to make the save. Ember Moon took advantage of all the distraction and hit the double Eclipse on Sasha and Riott. She pinned the latter one to pick up the win.

There were some random matches on this week's Raw. The matchup of No Way Jose and Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival and Baron Corbin took place with Corbin finally picking up a win over Jose. He hit the End of Days to earn it. Jinder Mahal was put into a match against Chad Gable. He picked up a dominant win by hitting the Khallas on Gable.

The WWE Raw tag team champions received a new contender in the form of the Deletors of Worlds. They competed against the Miztourage to pick up an easy win by hitting the modified Twist of Fate. In another tag team contest, Heath Slater and Rhyno took on Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler , in which the newly arrived stars of Raw hit the zig-zag/claymore combination for the win.

Seth Rollins issued an open challenge on Raw which was answered by Mojo Rawley. In a physical fight, Rollins took control by hitting the Ripcord Knee and followed it with a Curb Stomp for the win. Elias and Bobby Roode continued their rivalry with another singles match. This time, Roode picked up the win by hitting a Glorious DDT.

Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor competed in the main event triple threat match on WWE Raw. The Big Dog was on the verge of victory, but Jinder Mahal showed up and pulled Reigns' legs to distract him. Finn Balor took advantage of this and hit the Coup De Grace on Zayn to get the win to advance to Money in the Bank.