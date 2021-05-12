WWE NXT results and highlights: May 11, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 12: On this week's WWE NXT, the main event had a massive 2-out-of-3 falls match contested for the Cruiserweight Title, while NXT Women's Championship was also on the line, in the champion's first title defense.



Also, the NXT Champion was in action in the opener of the show went down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results of the Tuesday night show:



– NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Austin Theory with some furious strikes followed by the Straitjacket submission hold. After the match, Finn Balor had a confrontation with Kross while demanding his rematch for the NXT Title. Kross agreed to the match which will go down, two weeks from now.



– NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter defeated Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango in the next match with a unique double-team maneuver.



– Pete Dunne competed against Leon Ruff in a match that ended via Referee Stoppage. Dunne locked Ruff in submission and unloaded with elbow strikes while being in the trap as the official called for the bell.



– Franky Monet's (former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie) in-ring debut announced to take place within two weeks.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez (c) retained her title against Mercedes Martinez in a singles contest. Gonzalez delivered a big boot followed by a big one-arm powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.– Another video package aired of Cameron Grimes as he was shown in an auction house. Grimes bid $2 million who hoped that no one was going to outbid him but a mystery man put a higher bid than her. Grimes then offered $8 million while the mystery man came up with a $20 million bid.A furious Grimes yelled, “who spends $20 million on a house”, as the mystery man was revealed to be WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase. Grimes complained how DiBiase is ruining his life but Million Dollar Man delivered his iconic “everybody’s got a price…” phrase before leaving.– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott introduced a new faction named Hit Row Records. The other members of the group would be Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B Fab.– Kyle O’Reilly defeated Oney Lorcan in a one-on-one matchup. O’Reilly went to the top rope and delivered a flying knee-drop to the middle of the back for the pin to win.Once the match was over, Pete Dunne attacked Kyle from behind. Bobby Fish suddenly hits the ring to make his return in a huge pop from the audience. He made the save for Kyle but then reminded everyone that he has scores to settle with the former Undisputed Era partner.– In a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Main Event Match, Kushida (c) defeated Santos Escobar with a 2-1 score to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. The finish witnessed Kushida launching Escobar into the turnbuckles and then connect with a modified Dragon Suplex in the middle of the ring, holding the bridge for the pin to win.