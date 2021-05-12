WWE NXT results and highlights: May 11, 2021

Bengaluru, May 12: On this week's WWE NXT, the main event had a massive 2-out-of-3 falls match contested for the Cruiserweight Title, while NXT Women's Championship was also on the line, in the champion's first title defense.
Also, the NXT Champion was in action in the opener of the show went down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results of the Tuesday night show:
– NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Austin Theory with some furious strikes followed by the Straitjacket submission hold. After the match, Finn Balor had a confrontation with Kross while demanding his rematch for the NXT Title. Kross agreed to the match which will go down, two weeks from now.
– NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter defeated Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango in the next match with a unique double-team maneuver.
– Pete Dunne competed against Leon Ruff in a match that ended via Referee Stoppage. Dunne locked Ruff in submission and unloaded with elbow strikes while being in the trap as the official called for the bell.
– Franky Monet's (former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie) in-ring debut announced to take place within two weeks.
.@RealMMartinez gave her all, but it is @RaquelWWE who stands tall holding the #NXTWomensTitle! #WWENXT #AndStill @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/IGP9PaGoyn— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2021
Once again, @KUSHIDA_0904 stands tall over @EscobarWWE in the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Division. #AndStill #WWENXT #CruiserweightTitle pic.twitter.com/RJeahLAYPC— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2021
