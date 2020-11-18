WWE planning Wrestlemania mixed tag match featuring Edge and Bray Wyatt

As per the previous reports from WrestleVotes, Bray Wyatt could be set for a WrestleMania match against Edge that could very well alter the original plans around the WWE Hall of Famer who was earlier scheduled to face Randy Orton. Apparently, this could be an interesting angle which the fans are bound to invest themselves into.

Now the source added that the idea is for Beth Phoenix, Edge’s better-half, to join this situation to set up a mixed tag team match with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt.

"Further: source states the initial idea came up as names were thrown around as possible opponents for a Wyatt & Bliss team at Mania. Edge & Beth Phoenix were mentioned. Source states both matches are “unlikely”. Orton vs Edge remains the plan as of now," informed the source.

Going by the recent bookings of Vince McMahon, he just doesn’t have enough patience to tell a long-term story and it won't be a surprise if the story between Orton and Edge won't have a proper culmination.

Back in July, WWE had constructed plans for the final match of the trilogy between the former WWE Champion Randy Orton and Edge. Initially, this match was scheduled for SummerSlam but things were delayed as Edge suffered a triceps injury in "The Greatest Match Ever" at WWE Backlash.

Last month, reports claimed that plans had not changed around these two as WWE wanted them to meet in the ring at WrestleMania 37, possibly in an I Quit Match. WrestleVotes has now added that while Orton vs. Edge has been the long-term plan, Edge vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been "discussed a great deal for the show."

These two have previously crossed paths a couple of times over the years. While Wyatt appeared on WWE Network's The Edge and Christian Show, in 2016, Edge later returned to SmackDown to host "The Cutting Edge" with Wyatt and the rest of the blue brand's Survivor Series team.

WrestleMania 37 is still scheduled for March 28, 2021, but the show could possibly move to either April 11 or April 18 as WWE wants fans to attend the show despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea is to postpone the event for a few weeks so that WWE could achieve this goal.