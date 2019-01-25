WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Preview, schedule, when and where to watch

United States Championship: Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

United States Champion Rusev will fight for the honor of his wife Lana during the Royal Rumble Kickoff when he puts his title on the line against nefarious former champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The pair have been involved in a high intense battle in recent weeks with the King of Strong Styles gaining the upper hand every time. Nakamura also injured Rusev's wife Lana during this feud. So, after weeks of blindsiding Rusev, Nakamura will have to face an irate Bulgarian Brute.

Cruiserweight Championship - Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Kalisto

Buddy Murphy will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship during the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami.

Following his victory against Cedric Alexander at WWE TLC, Murphy told WWE 205 Live General Manager he was ready for the next challenge. So Maverick decided to kick off 2019 with a bang, announcing three Qualifying Matches to determine who would challenge Murphy in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Royal Rumble.

The first two contests were decided on the first WWE 205 Live of 2019, as former Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto bested Lio Rush and former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa emerged victorious against his longtime rival Drew Gulak.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander - who lost the title to Murphy at WWE Super Show-Down last October - lost again to Hideo Itami, who earned the final spot in the Fatal 4-Way Match.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon

The Miz & Shane McMahon look to live up to their lofty "best tag team in the world" nickname at Royal Rumble when they challenge Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar.

The newly aligned team will face off against the reigning champions after good boasting from The Miz during recent editions of Smackdown LIVE. Talking a good game, The A-Lister cited his team's ability to rise to the occasion as reason for being viable contenders for the titles. Now that the match has been made, The Miz & Shane-O-Mac face their biggest test as a team.

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch, The Irish Lass Kicker will square off against Asuka for the Smack Down Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble event. This could be a final opportunity for Lynch to clinch the title that helped her ascend to the status of "The Man."

Meanwhile, The Japanese star won the inaugural all-female Royal Rumble match back in 2018 and now returns to the 'Rumble as the Smack Down Women's Champion.

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Sasha Banks

Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women's Championship against her toughest challenger, Sasha Banks.

Banks became the No. 1 contender to the Raw women's title when she defeated Nia Jax, and now will compete in one of the biggest matches of her career.

Rousey herself is no pushover, she's a former Olympian and UFC Champion and has also seamlessly made the transition from MMA to WWE.

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will once again go to war with a determined AJ Styles in another classic title fight at Royal Rumble 2019. Although AJ Styles fell short in the rematch at WWE TLC, The Phenomenal One is laser-focused on reclaiming his title.

AJ Styles is coming off an explosive Fatal 5-Way Match to earn the right to once again challenge Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble 2019. Will Styles finally get retribution on Bryan? Or will his chances at reclaiming the WWE Title prove fickle?

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Finn Balor

The universal title picture took another swerve when Braun Strowman ripped the door off of Mr. McMahon's limo during Monday Night Raw resulting in The Chairman stripping The Monster Among Men of his Universal Title bout against Brock Lesnar.

Eventually, Balor won a Fatal 4-Way match and is now the No.1 contender to face Brock Lesnar at 2019 Royal Rumble. This puts Finn Balor in an interesting spot considering he was removed from this exact match one year ago in favour of Strowman and Kane.

Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Match

A tradition dating back to 1988, the high-stakes free-for-all event starts with two Superstars and other Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals.

Both the men and women will battle it out in the traditional 30-competitor, over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble matches with Wrestle Mania championship opportunities on the line. The winners will face the champion of his or her choice on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.