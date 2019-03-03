WWE Rumour: Vince McMahon unhappy with The Undertaker

As reported earlier, The Undertaker is making more non-WWE appearances nowadays and the significance of these show-ups is that he is not using the Phenome gimmick protected by him for so long. The fans are seeing him as Mark Calaway which is his real-life persona. He is charging $25,000 per-hour session and $60,000 for three hours. This has been happening as he is no longer under contract with the WWE.

As much as it sounds strange, Dave Meltzer confirmed the same on Wrestling Observer Radio. The Undertaker is no longer a WWE superstar from a current perspective. He neither feature in Wrestlemania 35 card or in the annual show to be hosted in Saudi Arabia. However, it is still possible to see him perform in these shows.

Meltzer further added that WWE wants The Undertaker to compete at the biggest event of the year. They still have several weeks to set up the Wrestlemania 35 storylines. Plus, if the Saudi Arabia Prince wants The Deadman to perform in his country, then a lucrative paycheck should be enough to make the veteran lace up his boots.

But these outsider appearances have made Vince McMahon unhappy. Specifically, that The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear at the Starrcast II event set to take place during the Double or Nothing weekend. All Elite Wrestling is said to be one of the hosts during this fan meet-and-greet session. So, this particular appearance has changed the positive dynamic between McMahon and the greatest sports entertainer of all time.

Here is more from the source on the cold war going on within the two parties, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

“A whole bunch of things has happened in the last week and one of them is whole Undertaker/Vince dynamic, but it had Vince off and because you know there was definite unhappiness about him doing the Starrcast thing and you know why. So there’s that."

"It’s not that The Undertaker isn’t on the WrestleMania card yet as far as I know, but everything changed. They don’t want the perception. They’re not happy about that (Starrcast) thing and they want him…I don’t know that they want him on the WrestleMania card, but I know there’s the talk of Undertaker on the card, but it’s not like there’s a match set up or anything."