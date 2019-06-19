WWE’s Paul Heyman takes on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh following his tweet with Hardik Pandya

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh had a thrilling India-Pakistan game this Sunday (June 16) which was evident on social media posts capturing him meeting with the Indian cricket team as he prepares for his upcoming sports-drama '83'.

While it's all fun and games for Ranveer, his tweet caught the attention of WWE 'manager' Paul Heyman who took a jab at the superstar for stealing his very popular war cry.

Fans may remember Heyman rooting for Lesnar by shouting, "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat," every time the latter steps inside the ring.

The phrase became prominent when Lesnar returned to WWE and is even printed on the back of Lesnar's outfits that he wears while entering the ring in WWE.

Ranveer, who also did some commentary in Hindi at Old Trafford during the most sought after game of the tournament, posted selfies and images with several Indian cricketers.

In one of his tweets, the Bollywood superstar tweeted a selfie with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and captioned it, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat.

The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. 🏏✌🏾✊🏾

@hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable".

It was the use of his famous war cry from the Indian actor, that irked Heyman as he came out all guns blazing against him on Twitter.

"@RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and

@BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT," tweeted Heyman.

While the 'manager' has sent his message, it's going to be fun to see how Bollywood's 'Gully Boy' responds to this.