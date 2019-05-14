English

WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 14, 2019

By
KO invites Kofi to Kevin Owens Show (Images: WWE.com)
KO invites Kofi to Kevin Owens Show (Images: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, May 14: WWE remain in London for a second night in a row as they host the Money in the Bank PPV's go-home show of Smackdown Live at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom, where the only focus will be to add hype to the weekend's event.

After what transpired on Raw last night, expect some of the flagship show's superstars to show up on the Blue brand using the "Wild Card Rule" to continue their build up to the weekend's pay-per-view.

With Money in the Bank just under five days away, tonight's episode as expected will feature all the superstars that are set to be involved in the event.

Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1HD will telecast WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (May 15) at 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

The promotion have already announced a KO show, a tag team match, a fatal four way match involving the four Smackdown stars for the MITB ladder match and more.

The double women's champion will look to hit back at her opponents after they double teamed on her and the marquee star of the company will also continue his feud on the Blue brand.

Apart from that, there is every chance some of the ongoing storylines could lead up to a match being finalized for the PPV. Plus, there is always surprise element with a pay-per-view around the corner. So, don't miss tonight's Smackdown Live.

Here is what's in store for Smackdown in UK:

Will Kofi Kingston accept KO's invitation?

Will Kofi Kingston accept KO’s invitation?

Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens are set to battle for the WWE Title this Sunday after weeks of personal attacks, blindside assaults and several raucous brawls.

And now, just five nights before the showdown, Owens has invited Kingston to join him on The Kevin Owens Show tonight on Smackdown. Even last week KO mocked Kofi using action figures and that led to a brawl.

How will Kofi react this week? Will The Dreadlocked Dynamo accept Owens' invitation? If he does what will the mood be if the two come eye-to-eye on the final stop before WWE Money in the Bank?

Fatal 4-Way Match between team blue's MITB contenders

Fatal 4-Way Match between team blue's MITB contenders

Team Blue's Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade and Randy Orton are set to put their bodies on the line when they compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday, but they will first look to gain momentum when they battle tonight in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

All four Superstars have crossed paths in multiple fashions over the past several weeks and there will absolutely be a familiarity factor as they all enter this Fatal 4-Way Match looking to make a major statement ahead of the potentially career-changing Ladder Match.

Which Superstar will head into the Money in the Bank pay-per-view with a surging drive that could propel them to the contract? Will the match end in chaos especially with the Wild Card Rule available? Find out on Smackdown.

Rose & Deville to battle Asuka & Kairi Sane

Rose & Deville to battle Asuka & Kairi Sane

For the past few weeks, Smackdown's newest tandem Asuka & Kairi Sane along side Paige have taken the Women's Tag Team division by storm, picking up victory after victory, but can they topple one of the division's most experienced duo in Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville?

With WWE Money in the Bank now within arm's reach, the two teams enter with different very different goals. Asuka & Sane are simply looking to continue building their case towards a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity against The IIconics, while Mandy & Sonya will, of course, have at least some of their focus on the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Which squad will prevail when they square off tonight? Will the current title holders play a role? Can Rose and Deville still work as a team?

How will Lynch respond to double team assault?

How will Lynch respond to double team assault?

WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's champion Becky Lynch suffered a two on one attack at the hands of her opponents for the weekend, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

Becky's attempt to throw hands with both women after civility inevitably broke down after trash talks led to her being double-powerbomed through the signing table by Flair and Evans. So, she will be looking to hit back at the duo or at least Charlotte, who belongs to Smackdown. Although, she is not being advertised for the show, Lynch may show up.

If she does appear, how will the double champ respond? Will Charlotte and Lacey gain more momentum? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Reigns and Elias feud

Reigns and Elias feud

Roman Reigns once again used the Wild Card Rule last night on Raw. He was a guest on the Miz TV, in which he had a good interview with the Hollywood A-Lister until Shane McMahon brought along two enforcers - Bobby Lashley and Elias to attack Reigns and Miz from behind to set up a tag team match.

The match ended in a disqualification after Shane-O-Mac interfered. Shane with the help of Lashley & Elias ganged up on Reigns and Miz. However, Reigns & Miz achieved a moral victory from the ashes of the post-match beatdown when Reigns took out the entire opposition with a dive over the ropes and Miz helped chase Lashley and Elias away with a steel chair.

So, there is a huge chance Shane brings his troops for another attack on Reigns. How will Reigns respond this time? Will the Big Dog get help from the Miz again? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan's next challenge

Daniel Bryan and Rowan's next challenge

Daniel Bryan and Rowan were surprisingly crowned Tag Team champions of Smackdown. But, they were just not handed the titles, the pair had to battle former tandem title holders Jimmy and Jey Uso of Raw.

After The Hardy Boyz were forced to relinquish the titles two week ago, Shane McMahon promised to crown new champions last week and announced that he had chosen Daniel Bryan & Rowan to be the new Tag Team Champions. However, before he could bestow the titles upon them, Raw Superstars The Usos arrived and, via the "Wild Card Rule," convinced Shane that Bryan & Rowan should have to earn the titles. And that's what the team blue's pair did to win the titles.

Now, the focus will shift to which team will challenge them for the titles. Last week, they were confronted by their potential opponents in the Heavy Machinery. Will they be the contenders? Or is there any other team on the blue brand that could challenge the new champs? Find out when Smackdown airs later.

Rest of the roster

Rest of the roster

Apart from the aforementioned names, the likes of Jinder Mahal, R-Truth, Matt Hardy, Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan and more will be involved in some capacity.

Plus, we could also see the team blue's Money in the Bank contenders, Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella in action tonight on Smackdown.

 
Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2019

