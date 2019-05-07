WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 7, 2019

Who will be the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

Last week, after much speculation it was confirmed that the Hardy Boyz will relinquish the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. The reason for them to do so was due to Jeff Hardy's knee injury which needs a surgery to heal and will rule him out of action for months.

Jeff would have recovered from the injury, but it was made worse at the hands of the monstrous Lars Sullivan. However, the wait for new champions will end tonight as Shane McMahon will crown new titleholders. So, the likes of New Day, B-Team, Nakamura & Rusev, Heavy Machinery and who knows Shane-O-Mac could himself form a team to win the tag golds.

Who will be the next duo to hold the Smackdown Tag Team Titles? With Shane McMahon set to be in the fore front of all this, the Miz could also be out for revenge.

Kevin Owens to respond to Kofi Kingston’s attack

Last week on Smackdown, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston hit back at Kevin Owens as he was still fuming after KO's ambushes on both him and Xavier Woods in recent weeks. However, Owens will now respond to The Dreadlocked Dynamo's attack tonight.

What will happen when the two come face to face? Will it end in a brawl? Or will there be tag team match featuring a surprise start from Raw? Will Daniel Bryan play any role?

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

MITB stars Bayley, Carmella and Ember Moon are set to take on the team of Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

With less than two weeks until the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, all six Superstars will absolutely be out to make a major statement. Which side will get the upper hand? Or is there a twist waiting to happen? Will a team split? Find out when Smackdown airs live tonight.

Blue team's MITB ladder match participants clash

Two of team blue's four Money in the Bank Ladder Match representatives will face off tonight. Ali and Andrade met in a tag team match last week, but tonight they will clash in a one-on-one match.

With less than two weeks left for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, who will gain the momentum?

Andrade will be looking to bounce from a loss both he and Randy Orton suffered against Ali and Finn Balor last week. Orton and Balor could also be involved in some capacity as they would also look for a momentum swing.

Who will prevail in this contest of rising Superstars? Will it end in a brawl between all the eight men involved in the pay-per-view match? Find out tonight on a must see episode of Smackdown Live.

Wild Card Rule

Last night on Raw, Vince McMahon announced a rule that allows WWE Superstars to make cross brand appearances.

McMahon kicked off the show and was quickly confronted by Roman Reigns, who admitted he came to Raw to rebuke the McMahon family.

The Big Dog was quickly followed by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan, who wasted no time rekindling their pre-WrestleMania hostilities.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles announced he will bring two "friends" to Smackdown tonight, but McMahon cut him off and stressed the "Wild Card Rule" is invitation only. Michael Cole, however, later said that a Superstar can appear on the opposite brand whenever he (or she) wants. So, who will Styles bring along when he visits the Blue brand.

The talk is that Styles will be joined by the likes of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. But nobody knows for sure with the MITB ladder match just being under two weeks away.

Women's tag team championship match feud

It looks inevitable that Smackdown's newest tag team Asuka and Kairi Sane, will land the tag team championship shot at Money in the Bank.

After weeks of suspense former team blue general manager introduced the WWE Universe to the tag team that will challenge the current champions the IIconics in the future. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have bragged about their dominance as champions despite defending the belts only once and that too against a rookie team.

The duo, however, will face tough challenge soon and that could be either in the form of a regular tag team match or a multi-team match. Everything points to the Japanese duo landing the shot, but a team from Raw could also be interested with a shot. So, tonight will be the right place to make the match official.

Reigns-Elias feud

After what transpired on last night's Raw, Roman Reigns will look for redemption tonight on Smackdown. Roman Reigns met Drew McIntyre in a Wrestlemania rematch last night, but unfortunately for the Big Dog it turned into a four-way brawl.

McIntyre more or less had his way with The Big Dog for most of the match until Reigns hit what would have been the match-ending Spear on his last legs, but the pinfall was broken up by Shane McMahon and Elias. So, how will Reigns respond? Will he have company from Raw to fend off Elias and Shane? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Lars Sullivan rampage and rest of the roster

Lars Sullivan has been on demolition course since his main roster move. The monster in fact assaulted poor R-Truth for the second week in the running after he had finished attacking the helpless Hardys.

And he also took his demolition course to Raw, where he attacked No Way Jose. So, will Truth or No Way Jose be out for redemption? Or will Sullivan's attention change? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Apart from the aforementioned stars and the surprise wild card entrants, we will see the likes of Jinder Mahal, Aleister Black, Becky Lynch, Eric Rowan, Daniel Bryan in some capacity tonight.