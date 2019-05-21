WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: May 21, 2019

Going into tonight's Smackdown, the WWE Championship picture will be the prime focus, as we expect a new challenger for the reigning title-holder. Good news for him though is that The New Day is set to reunite tonight as Big E returns from an injury.

Meanwhile, the scene could be different for the new women's champion whose fate is still to be decided. Plus, multiple other matches could be in the pipeline to be made official for Super ShowDown from the blue brand that includes the marquee names like Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan.

Here is a breakdown of those potential matches on Smackdown that emanates from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island:

Kofi Kingston's dream run with the WWE Championship continues even after Money in the Bank where he collided against Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter showed the most ruthless version that was blocked every time by the Dreadlocked Dynamo of the WWE who showed tremendous resiliency. He retained the title via clean pinfall leading to the question whether this feud will continue or not.

Technically, Kevin Owens should not deserve any more shots as he digested a clean pinfall loss. But WWE may not decide to start a new storyline at his point as it has to culminate within three weeks. This may be the only reason that Kofi vs. Owens could be reignited. Even the internet rumors also suggest a rematch is in-store for Super ShowDown. Hence, the bad blood between these two may continue. It will be interesting to see whether he tries to ruin the good vibes on Smackdown when Big E comes back to have a reunion with his pals.

Bayley became the new Smackdown women's champion creating history on Sunday night. She in fact became the 4th superstar to successfully cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night she won it and became the new champion. En route to the win, she pinned Charlotte Flair after a diving elbow drop and thereby Charlotte record 9th title reign came to an end.

A bonafide villain like Charlotte Flair will not let this go easily against her former Four-Horsewomen stablemate. She's bound to demand a rematch from The Hugger for the title and should get it. However, they can't have this match at Super ShowDown as no women are allowed to perform in Saudi Arabia. Potential schedule of the rematch may be disclosed when Bayley appears in an exclusive interview on Smackdown tonight.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan have not been on a good run for the last couple of weeks despite being the Smackdown tag team champions. At Money in the Bank, The Usos defeated them in a non-title match. So, by that the Samoan Twins may have earned a title shot against the champions. They are likely to get it at WWE Super ShowDown.

At Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns wished that he could have seen more resistance from Elias who became a victim of a Superman Punch followed by a spear to lose the scheduled match in just a few seconds. Well, Reigns better be careful what he wishes for. Shane McMahon has been building a beef with him for over a month and the culmination point is very close. Reigns will have to face the younger McMahon at Super ShowDown in a first-ever solo contest. We'll find out if physical confrontations between these two continues tonight after the match was made official on Raw, last night.

Plus, The Big Dog is yet to be done with Elias as per the confirmations from WWE.com. A rematch between them from Money in the Bank is in-store and it will also see McMahon standing by the ringside,

“However, the score is far from settled between the two, as they will collide in a WWE Money in the Bank rematch on SmackDown LIVE. To make matters more complicated, Reigns’ WWE Super ShowDown opponent, Shane McMahon, will be in Elias’ corner. Who will walk out of SmackDown LIVE victorious?”