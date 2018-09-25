WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 25, 2018

With the Melbourne event in mind the General Manager of the show has announced a contract signing tonight on Smackdown hosted at the Pepsi Center in Denver in Colorado. This will be the second night in a row in which WWE hosts their show in Denver where intense storylines will pick up pace.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (September 26) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired later in the day via the same channel at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have been involved in a very intense and never ending feud on the Blue brand with Styles retaining the title at Hell in a Cell thanks to a controversial decision. An angry Joe demanded for justice and the GM Paige granted him his wish. The Smackdown GM has announced that a contract signing will take place tonight for the WWE Championship match at Super Show-Down.

It's No-DQ, No Count-Out, there MUST be a winner for the @WWE Championship at #WWESSD ... so I'm making it official with a contract signing THIS Tuesday on #SDLive. @AJStylesOrg @SamoaJoe — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 22, 2018

Paige wants the pair to settle the scores and end the feud in a No Disqualification, No Count-Out, Must-be-a-Winner WWE Title Match.

Moving on to the Women's prime title on the show, we expect to see some reaction to Becky Lynch's attack on an apologetic Charlotte Flair. But, there is no official word on their appearance tonight.

Meanwhile, the Tag Team champions, New day will continue their rivalry with the Bar after they successfully retained the title against Rusev Day at Hell in a Cell. Last week, Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston in a one-on-one match and this week Big E will look to get the better of Sheamus in a singles affair.

Speaking of Rusev Day, last week the team actually split after Aiden English attacked Rusev. The pair looked to be arguing during the episode and in the end English responded with a scathing attack on Rusev, who had just lost the US Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura. So, Rusev will seek for answers from English tonight.

The US Title, on the other hand could see a new challenge tonight or sometime in the future after the latest social media activity between Nakamura and potential challenger Tye Dillinger.

Sounds like someone needs to pledge a foot in your ass. — Dilly! Dilly! Dilly! (@WWEDillinger) September 23, 2018

Daniel Bryan and the Miz are also expected to continue their feud with their singles match at Super Show-Down just under ten days away. While, Asuka and Naomi will continue to feud with the IIconics. We also expect Randy Orton, who is currently without an opponent to make his presence felt during the show.