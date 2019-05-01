WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: April 30, 2019

We also witnessed the WWE Champion respond to last week's betrayal by Kevin Owens to set up a PPV matchup. Plus, the women’s champion featured in a first-time match and more on last night's show.

Here are the results from Smackdown in Columbus:

Smackdown opened with Michael Cole standing in the ring for the exclusive interview with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Meanwhile, some footage from last week aired on tron to remind us how Kevin Owens attacked Kofi from the back. Owens came out as Kofi announced that he had no problem to defend WWE Championship against Owens at MITB. Xavier Woods tried to attack Owens on the ramp but KO fought back and left Woods in an injured state to end the opening segment.

Next up, in the opening match of Smackdown Live we saw Becky Lynch go up against Bayley in a first-time ever matchup. The women's champion was in control after she hit a suplex and forearm on her opponent. But Bayley hit a clothesline to come back. She, however, missed the top rope elbow as Becky put her knees up and locked in the dis-arm-her to get the submission win. Charlotte Flair appeared after the match to attack both of them and lay them down.

The Hardy Boyz had an interview segment on Smackdown to let us know that Jeff Hardy will require surgery to fix his injury and hence they will relinquish the Smackdown tag team championships. Lars Sullivan showed up to attack Matt Hardy. Jeff could not help as he was on crutches. R-Truth showed up to help the Hardys from Lars. But the monster hit a huge sit down powerbomb on Truth to put him down.

The next matchup on Smackdown featured Asuka and Kairi Sane with Paige vs. two local residents of Columbus. One of them slapped Asuka and received a vicious backhand followed by a kick. She released a German Suplex and tagged in Kairi Sane who dropped an InSane Elbow on one of the opponents to pick up an easy win.

Roman Reigns was out next on Smackdown to have a confrontation with Shane McMahon who put him in a two on one handicap match against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, the B-Team. Elias was appointed as the special guest referee to make things worse and even attacked him during the match. But Reigns downed him with a Superman Punch and connected with double-spear on Dallas-Axel duo to pick up a hard-fought victory.

Next up on the show was a tag team matchup between Finn Balor and Ali vs. Randy Orton and Andrade. All four them will represent Smackdown in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Zelina Vega distracted Balor to allow Andrade to hit the double-knees. But Balor countered with a SlingBlade and tagged in Ali who hit an inverted 450-splash to pick up the win. Orton hit Balor with an RKO after the match, but Ali fended him off the ring.

WWE also announced Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, and Carmella will be the four participants from Smackdown for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The main event segment of Smackdown saw Kevin Owens Show with Xavier Woods who never appeared despite the host calling him out on multiple occasions. KO blasted all the three members of The New Day with harsh comments until Kofi Kingston appeared in the ring. He threw Owens over the announce table and charged him with a chair. Owens raked Kofi into the eyes and escaped the scene as the show went off the air.