WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: October 9, 2018

A Championship rematch and the World Cup tournament qualifiers which saw two big returns were the highlights of the show. While, the Miz TV also returned with the champion and the new contender as hosts.

The Smackdown women's championship match kicked off Smackdown 999. Becky took control early in the match with a kick and leg-drop. But Charlotte soon hit back with a suplex outside the ring and followed it with the Natural Selection.

Becky later rolled out of the ring and Charlotte followed her. In the end as both women stayed outside to the referee's 10 counts, the match was declared as a count out with Lynch retaining the title. The angered Charlotte then speared Becky through LED board to end the segment.

Despite being a No DQ match, the pair have yet again been involved in a controversial end to the contest. Hence, there is every chance they will have another match at Evolution with more stipulations.

The second match of Smackdown featured Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy in the world cup tournament qualifier. Jeff picked up early momentum by giving a headbutt to Joe and followed it with kicks to the knees.

Joe tried to come back into the match but Jeff gave an atomic drop. Joe hit the steel steps hard to rupture his knees and the referee was forced to declare as Joe incompetent giving the win to Jeff Hardy.

Next up on Smackdown was The Miz TV segment with AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan as the special guests. The two of them vowed to defeat each other at the Crown Jewel PPV. The Miz was unhappy with Daniel Bryan stealing his spotlight at Super Show Down with a small package. So he told that after these two finished facing each other at Crown Jewel, he will be waiting to take the WWE title to the main event spotlight.

Once the segment finished on Smackdown, Shelton Benjamin appeared to have a match against AJ Styles. The Miz and Daniel Bryan joined the announce table during this contest. Shelton went for a splash, but AJ moved out of the way to get an opening. He then locked in the Calf Crusher, but Shelton escaped. After a back and forth contest, AJ hit the Phenomenal Forearm in the end for the win.

Later, Aiden English came out to release the next segment of 'One Night in Milwaukee', which showed Aiden grabbing Lana's arm. Lana soon arrived at the scene to show the complete footage and it showed that Aiden was trying to get Lana for that night but Lana escaped. Aiden accepted that he was trying to manipulate her. The angered Rusev then tried to deliver an attack on Aiden English who fled the scene.

The main event of Smackdown Live was the second world cup qualifier between Randy Orton and the returning Big Show. Orton gave a DDT to take control of the match. Big Show delivered a clothesline to come back but another DDT neutralized him. Orton hindered Big Show's vision by poking his eyes. This allowed Orton to nail Show with an RKO to pick up the win and end the show.