WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Match card, preview, date, time and where to watch

The upcoming PPV event will be the third event promoted under the Super ShowDown chronology and the fifth event under the company's 10-year partnership supporting Saudi Vision 2030.

The top names from Raw and SmackDown including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and more will be in action on the night. And so will two of the top names from the women's division in the form of Bayley and Naomi.

The Saudi Arabia audience will witness five title matches, a steel cage match and a first ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, which will be contested between AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Eric Rowan, R-Truth and Bobby Lashley.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

When and where does WWE Super ShowDown 2020 take place?

Date - Thursday, 27th February 2020 (ET)

Main Show Time - 12:00 PM ET | 10:30 PM IST (Thursday 27th February 2020)

Location: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Super ShowDown 2020 will begin at 10:30 PM IST on 27th February 2020 and can be seen exclusively on the WWE Network. The kick off show will air at 9.30 PM IST.

Where to watch WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Watch Super ShowDown 2020 Live on the WWE Network, which is available across all streaming devices through the official App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast the event live in India, while Sony LIV will also live stream it.

The repeats will air on Friday (February 28) at 1 PM and 7 PM IST.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Match Card

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

Universal Championship Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins & Murphy (c)vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi