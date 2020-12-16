WWE TLC 2020: Match card, date, start time in India and where to watch

The 12th edition of TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, is scheduled to take place on 20th December 2020 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will feature WWE's virtual fan viewing experience called ThunderDome.

The ultimate PPV of the year, will feature most of the championship fights from the two top brands of the company, gimmick based fights and a few rivalries will also come to a culmination at the event.

While WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre re set to defend their respective titles in a TLC match, the Raw tag titles, SmackDown Women's title and the Women's tag title matches as it stands will be fought under normal rules.

Also on the show, after weeks of rivalry, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will look to settle their differences in a matchup which could be altered into a gimmick match in the coming days. Meanwhile, more matches could also be added post this week's SmackDown event.

Here is all you need to know about WWE TLC 2020:

When and where is WWE TLC 2020 taking place?

The event is set to take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday (December 20). Due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (December 21) morning in India.

What time does WWE TLC 2020 start?

The event starts with the kick off show at 6 PM ET followed by the main show at 7 PM ET on Sunday (December 20) | In India, kick off show is at 4.30 AM IST followed by the main show at 5:30 AM IST on Monday (December 21).

Where to watch TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2020?

The show will stream live on WWE Network beginning at 7 PM ET following a one-hour kickoff show at 6 PM ET.

You can watch TLC 2020 on TV on Monday 21st December 2020 at 5:30 AM IST live and exclusive on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 Channels in India. In India, one can stream the event also using Sony LIV app.

Match Card (As it stands)

TLC match for WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles (with Omos)

Singles match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and TBD

TLC match for WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) (with MVP)