WWE Wrestlemania 35: Preview, match card, date, start time and where to watch

Alexa Bliss to host Wrestlemania

Alexa Bliss will be the host of Wrestlemania. The major news was revealed by the five-time Women's Champion, who chose her "A Moment of Bliss" talk show on the March 11 edition of Raw to make the announcement.

The special honor puts Bliss in rare company, as she joins The New Day and The Rock as one of the few Superstars to ever hold court as Master of Ceremonies on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Raw Tag Team Championship: Revival vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

The Revival aim to retain their Raw Tag Team Championship against the reunited former WWE Tag Team Champions, Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder. And this match was abruptly added.

Moments after Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson overcame Aleister Black & Ricochet via count-out earlier this week on Raw to retain their titles, Hawkins & Ryder approached the champions during a backstage segment and asked for a title opportunity at The Show of Shows. The Raw Tag Team Champions responded by saying that they would take the match under consideration.

And The Revival took to Twitter on Thursday (April 4) to accept the unique challenge put up by Hawkins & Ryder at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The sixth edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns to Wrestlemania and a multitude of Superstars from Raw and Smackdown are set to collide to see who will claim the contest's coveted trophy.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal begins with all participants in the squared circle at the same time, and competitors are eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last man remaining in the ring will be the victor.

The following Superstars have announced their entry into the annual brawl:

Braun Strowman

Colin Jost & Michael Che of SNL fame

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Titus O'Neil

Tyler Breeze

Jinder Mahal

No Way Jose

Bobby Roode

Chad Gable

Kalisto

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Bo Dallas

Curtis Axel

Heath Slater

Rhyno

Viktor

Konnor

Ali

Shelton Benjamin

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Otis

Tucker

EC3

Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal

Like the men, the female Superstars of Raw, Smackdown and NXT will complete in a battle royal of their own which is the second annual Wrestlemania Women's Battle Royal on Sunday, April 7.

Last year's inaugural Wrestlemania Women's Battle Royal left Naomi feeling the Glow when she emerged victorious in the groundbreaking match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will she make it two in a row? Or will another Superstar propel herself into the spotlight?

So far, the following Superstars are confirmed for the all-out melee:

Asuka

Carmella

Naomi

Lana

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Nikki Cross

Dana Brooke

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan

Mickie James

Zelina Vega

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will defend his coveted title against an opponent who quite possibly knows him better than anyone - his former friend and training partner Tony Nese. And this match will be part of the kickoff.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev (Fatal 4-Way Match)

Jimmy & Jey Uso will put the Smackdown Tag Team Championship on the line against Ricochet & Aleister Black, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev and Sheamus & Cesaro in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Although the match was announced by WrestleMania 35 Host Alexa Bliss, it is very well known that The Usos are set to go against the odds as a punishment for forfeiting the Tag Team Gantlet Match against The New Day last week, a contest specifically set up by Mr. McMahon to keep Kofi Kingston out of a title match against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match)

A few weeks ago, Kurt Angle announced that Wrestlemania 35 will be his final match of his career, and the McMahon family granted him the opportunity to choose the opponent who he wants. And a week later on Raw in Chicago, Angle announced that his opponent will be the man who took his place as the general manager during his absence, Baron Corbin. After the announcement, the social media backlash on Corbin being Angle's farewell opponent was made known on commentary - so you have to wonder if there is a little twist in store this weekend. John Cena or Undertake anyone? Well don't get your hopes high, but Wrestlemania season and the event itself is known for surprises. So, you never know.

WWE Intercontinenetal Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor

Balor earned his title rematch after defeating the champion Lashley and teammate Jinder Mahal, who was Lio Rush's replacement in a handicap match on last week's Raw. Lashley will have quite the tall task on his hands, as Balor confirmed earlier this week on Raw that he'll be showing up as the Demon on Sunday to reclaim the IC title.

United States Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Two weeks ago on Smackdown Live, Mysterio himself announced that he will face Samoa Joe for the US title at Wrestlemania claiming that he had pinned the champion in a team match. And not only that, Mysterio also reintroduced his son Dominic to WWE television during the segment and added he will watch his dad from ringside if the match does happen. Earlier this week, it was announced that Mysterio had suffered an ankle injury during his match on Raw against Baron Corbin. He's set to be evaluated up until Sunday and after that he will cleared for a fight.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

For weeks, the tensions have surged between the pair, and it is clear WWE needed to add this match with marquee tags both stars come attached with and of course the company had been developing this storyline for the last couple of months. There is every chance that this will turn out to be the best match as two of the industry's veterans who have yet to go one-on-one in a bout that matters will collide this Sunday.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (Fatal 4-Way Match)

For the first time after winning the inaugural women's tag team titles, Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to put the titles on the line. All of these teams have been a thorn in their side in one form or another, so naturally, the Boss 'N' Hug Connection will take them all on inside MetLife Stadium. It's a very huge challenge for the champs on the grandest stage of 'em all as they will be fighting some tough competitors from the past, present and future.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Reigns needed a top-tier opponent for Wrestlemania, and McIntyre was the only one left on the roster that would fill this demand. The two have been in a major feud after the Scottish Psychopath lay waste into the Shield and it took personal jabs from McIntyre for the "Big Dog" to accept the challenge. So, with Dean Ambrose not involved in any match, expect him to play a role and his unpredictability could lead to his next feud, all be it if he extends his contract with WWE.

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

The match was always on the cards from the day the pair began to build friendship. And this feud really kicked off at Fastlane when McMahon brutally assaulted Miz in front of his hometown fans in Cleveland as well as his father after the pair lost to the tag team champions The Usos.

Later on Smackdown Live, McMahon explained his reasoning for turning on his partner, and after that he also announced the match at Wrestlemania. With less than two weeks to go until the event, it was announced that this will now be a falls count anywhere match. So, this will be a nasty contest and watch out for from where Shane-o-Mac will take a leap or suicidal dive in the arena.

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred Match)

Triple H and Batista friends at Evolution, but during Smackdown 1000 The Animal wanted to play the Game. And after weeks of feud which got worse after Batista laid hands on Ric Flair, the two booked a fight at Wrestlemania in a No Holds Barred Match.

Triple H and Batista have rarely met against each other in the squared circle. But after a decade-and-a-half of underlying and ever-obvious tension, and, more recently, weeks of severe personal animosity, The Game and The Animal will collide at Wrestlemania for the second time in their storied careers, this time if Triple H loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition.

WWE Championship: “The New” Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

After all the trouble he and his teammates had to o through, Kofi Kingston finally got his Wrestlemania dream as he challenges for the WWE title against Daniel Bryan. He landed the shot only after his New Day brethren Big E and Xavier Woods ran out victors in the gauntlet match to finally appease Vince McMahon.

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

After his Royal Rumble victory earlier this year, Rollins earned the right to choose which world championship he wanted to challenge at the biggest stage. And after Triple H's demand of wanting an answer by the end of Raw on the night after Rumble, Rollins hit Lesnar and took six F5s to close to announce he will go after the universal title at Wrestlemania. It may not be the actual main event of the show, but the dethroning of Lesnar seems to be upon us.

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Winner Takes All Match)

For the first-time ever, Wrestlemania is set to be headlined by an all women match. The final match on this Sunday's card will see Ronda Rousey put her Raw women's title on the line against 2019 Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who will also put her Smackdown women's title up for grabs. Stephanie McMahon announced on earlier this week that the bout will be winner take all with both titles on the line.