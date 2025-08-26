Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full List of Players of All Teams Announced So Far - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, Hong Kong

BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Rohan-Ruthvika's Pair Cruise into Round of 32 By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 22:15 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Paris, Aug 25: After a disappointing day one, Indian shuttlers made a strong start to their campaigns at the BWF World Championships 2025 in Paris on day two, with PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy making a winning start to their campaign in their singles round.

The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also qualified for the Round of 32 at the Adidas Arena on Tuesday (August 26).

Sindhu off to a flying start in Paris

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu began her quest for a second world title with a straight-games win over Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova, 23-21, 21-6, in just 39 minutes. The 2019 women's singles champion was tested in the opening game, where the scoreline was locked at 21-all, before she displayed her composure to close it out.

Sindhu then shifted gears in the second game, dominating her opponent with clinical shot-making to secure a commanding 15-point margin. She will now face Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa in the Round of 32.

Prannoy eases through

In men's singles, 2023 bronze medalist HS Prannoy started confidently, overcoming Finland's Joakim Oldorff 21-18, 21-15 in a 47-minute clash. Known for his consistency in major tournaments, Prannoy displayed patience and control throughout, particularly in the second game, to wrap up the contest. He now faces a tougher challenge against Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the next round.

Mixed doubles pair shine late

Adding to India's positive Day 2, the mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde rallied back after dropping the opening game to register a hard-fought win.

The Indians defeated Macau China's Leong Iok Chong and Weng Chi Ng 18-21, 21-16, 21-18 in a 47-minute battle. Their resilience and sharp net play helped them swing momentum in their favor. They will take on Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

With three strong victories, India ended the second day of the BWF World Championships 2025 on a high, setting the stage for tougher challenges in the coming rounds.