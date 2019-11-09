English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

China Open: Satwik-Chirag go down fighting in semifinals

By
Satwik, Chirag

Bengaluru, November 9: India's campaign in the Chian Open badminton ended after the loss of men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the semifinal.

The Indian duo went down fighting 16-21, 20-22 to three-time defending champions Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the last-four stage of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) sanctioned $700,000 prize-money tournament at Fuzhou on Saturday (November 9).

The world number 9 Indian pair fough hard before going down to to the top seeds in the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament. This was the eighth successive loss for Satwik and Chirag against the Indonesian pair.

Despite the loss, it was an impressive week for Satwik and Chirag, who notched up some stunning wins, beating sixth seeded Japanese pair of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in the second round and outwitting third seeded Chinese pairing of Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in the quarterfinals.

Satwik and Chirag, who had won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August before reaching the finals at the French Open Super 750, played their hearts out during the 40-minute final but it was not enough in the end.

This was Satwik and Chirag's third loss this year against the world number 1 pair.

(With inputs from PTI)

More SATWIKSAIRAJ RANKIREDDY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 247/9 (50.0) vs AFG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue