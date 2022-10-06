National Games 2022: Sai Praneeth, Aakarshi Kashyap clinch Badminton Men's and Women's Singles titles

oi-Avinash Sharma
Surat,
Oct
6:
Top
seed
B
Sai
Praneeth
of
Telangana
and
second
seed
Aakarshi
Kashyap
of
Chhattisgarh
grabbed
the
Men's
and
Women's
Singles
badminton
gold
medals
respectively
in
the
36th
National
Games
at
PDDU
Indoor
stadium
here
on
Thursday
(October
6).
Praneeth
had
to
work
hard
for
his
21-11,
12-21,
21-16
victory
over
Mithun
Manjunath
of
Karnataka
in
the
Men's
Singles
while
Aakarshi
packed
off
top
seed
Malvika
Bansod
of
Maharashtra
21-8,
22-20
in
the
Women's
Singles
final.
Thirty-year-old
Sai
Praneeth's
success
meant
that
Telangana
grabbed
three
gold
medals
in
badminton.
They
had
won
the
Mixed
team
and
Women's
Doubles
titles
earlier.
Sai
Praneeth
dominated
the
opening
game,
jumping
to
an
8-2
lead
and
never
looking
back.
However,
Mithun
came
back
stronger
in
the
second
game
but
eventually
could
do
nothing
but
acknowledge
that
he
was
outplayed.
"Once
the
game
started
to
drift
away
from
me,
I
played
it
cool
to
concentrate
for
the
third
game,"
said
Sai
Praneeth,
who
was
understandably
happy
after
winning
his
first
National
Games
gold.
Mithun
kept
pace
with
Sai
Praneeth
for
most
of
the
third
game
but
the
experienced
campaigner
did
enough
to
quell
the
challenge
of
his
young
opponent.
Once
I
took
the
lead
at
16-15,
I
played
it
safe.
I
saw
Mithun
was
tiring
and
I
had
just
put
the
shuttle
in,'' said
Sai
Praneeth,
who
finished
the
match
with
a
smash.
Earlier,
Aakarshi
Kashyap
dominated
the
opening
game
of
the
Women's
Singles
final
against
an
erratic
Malvika,
who
needed
time
to
find
her
rhythm.
The
top-seeded
Malvika
began
the
second
game
well,
opening
up
an
8-4
lead.
Aakarshi
fought
back
by
keeping
the
shuttle
in
play
longer
and
closed
the
gap
at
9-9.
However,
Malvika
wasn't
willing
to
drop
her
guard
and
fold
this
time
around.
She
kept
the
pressure
on
her
opponent
and
again
moved
up
to
an
18-14
lead
and
at
that
stage
it
felt
like
the
match
could
go
into
a
decider.
But
Aakarshi
changed
the
tempo
of
the
rallies,
pushed
Malvika
on
the
backhand
corner
and
bagged
six
consecutive
points
to
set
up
two
match
points.
Malvika
did
well
to
save
two,
but
Aakarshi
created
a
third
with
a
down
the
line
smash
and
then
wrapped
up
the
crown
with
a
crosscourt
drop
to
clinch
the
first
gold
medal
for
her
state.
The
Telangana
duo
of
N
Sikki
Reddy
and
Gayatri
Gopichand
clinched
the
Women's
Doubles
gold
beating
national
champions
Ashwini
Bhat
and
Shikha
Gautam
of
Karnataka
21-14,
21-11.
PS
Ravikrishna
and
Sankarprasad
Udaykumar
of
Kerala
took
the
Men's
Doubles
gold
beating
Hariharan
Amsakarunan
and
R
Ruban
Kumar
21-19,
21-19.
Ashwini
Ponnappa
and
K
Sai
Prateek
of
Karnataka
started
their
journey
as
a
Mixed
Doubles
combination
with
a
comfortable
21-16,
21-13
win
over
Rohan
Kapoor
and
Kanika
Kanwal
of
Delhi.
Results:
Women's
Singles:
Aakarshi
Kashyap
(Chhattisgarh)
bt
Malvika
Bansod
(Maharashtra)
21-8,
22-20
Women's
Doubles:
N
Sikki
Reddy/Gayatri
Gopichand
(Telangana)
bt
Shikha
Gautam/Ashiwini
Bhat
(Karnataka)
21-14,
21-11
Men's
Singles:
B
Sai
Praneeth(TS)
bt
Mithun
M.
(KTK)
21-11,
12-21,
21-16
Men's
Doubles:
Ravikrishna
P.S./Sankarprasad
Udayakumar(KER)
bt
Hariharan
Amsakarunan/Ruban
Kumar(TN)
21-19,
21-19
Mixed
Doubles:
Sai
Pratheek/Ashwini
Ponnappa
(Karnataka)
bt
Rohan
Kapoor/Kanika
Kanwal
(Delhi)
21-15,
21-13
Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 17:35 [IST]
