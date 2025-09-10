Suryakumar Yadav to Salman Ali Agha - Who is the Richest Captain in Asia Cup 2025?

Brazil On Track For World Cup Despite Setback Against Bolivia, Says Ancelotti

Sports Bulletin For Sep 10: From India's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign To IND-PAK Tickets Not Sold Out

PV Sindhu Knocked Out Of Hong Kong Open 2025, Lose To Line Christophersen By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 18:10 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

P.V. Sindhu's Hong Kong Open campaign came to an abrupt end on Wednesday as the two-time Olympic medallist suffered a surprise defeat to Denmark's Line Christophersen in the opening round.

Sindhu, who showed glimpses of revival with a quarterfinal finish at the World Championships last month, lost 21-15, 16-21, 19-21 in a tense encounter that lasted just under an hour. It was her first defeat to the 25-year-old Dane after winning all five of their previous meetings.

The Indian started brightly, racing to a 3-1 lead in the opener and later pulling away from 14-13 to clinch the game 21-15 with ease. However, momentum shifted in the second game. From 13-12 ahead, Sindhu faltered with a string of errors, allowing Christophersen to take five consecutive points and level the contest.

The deciding game turned into a nail-biter. With both players locked at 19-all, Sindhu looked poised to close it out, but Christophersen held her nerve to pocket the final two points and secure a memorable victory. The result was a setback for Sindhu, who has been striving to regain rhythm after inconsistent results earlier in the season at the Swiss Open and Japan Open.

While Sindhu's exit was disappointing, India's men's singles contingent delivered a strong show. H.S. Prannoy, ranked 34th in the world, produced one of the day's biggest upsets by defeating China's World No. 14 Lu Guang Zu 21-17, 21-14 in just 44 minutes.

Lakshya Sen, a former World Championship bronze medallist, overcame a tough challenge from Japan's Koo Takahashi, winning 22-20, 16-21, 21-15. Kiran George also impressed with a commanding 21-16, 21-11 victory over Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh in only 34 minutes.

In doubles, India endured a mixed day. The Panda sisters, Rutaparna and Swetaparna, were outclassed 17-21, 9-21 by Hong Kong's Oi Ki Vanessa Pang and Sum Yau Wong. In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapil and Tanisha Crasto went down 16-21, 11-21 against Taiwan's Chen Cheng Kuan and Hsu Yin-Hui.

Later in the evening, World No. 31 Ayush Shetty was scheduled to face Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei, while top men's doubles seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had already begun their campaign with a comfortable win on Tuesday.