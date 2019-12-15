Tasnim clinches gold, silver for Tara at U-17 & U-15 Asia Junior Badminton Championships

In an all-India final, both the young shuttlers gave each other a tough fight before Gujarat girl wrapping up an exciting three-set match 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in her favour. With the victory, Tasnim bagged gold medal while Tara claimed silver medal as both the girls bettered their performances from the last edition where they had reached till the quarter-final stage in Myanmar in 2018.

Both the players came into the match having registered easy wins over Japanese opponents in their respective semi-finals on Saturday. While, Tasnim thrashed Sora Ishioka 21-16, 21-11, Tara beat Kazune Iwato 21-18, 21-14 in straight sets.

Coming into the summit clash with confidence, it was Pune girl Tara who dominated the initial stage before Tasnim making a comeback in a hard-fought match which lasted for 55 minutes. Tara won the first set 21-17 and was looking good to cause the major upset in the tournament. However, Tasnim quickly regained the momentum and won the second set easily. And then, despite some fight-back from Tara, Tasnim went on to claim the third set as well as the match.

Source: Press Release