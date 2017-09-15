3rd T20I: Pakistan beat World XI by 33 runs in deciding match; clinch series 2-1

Lahore, Sep 15: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's golden run continued as they defeated World XI by 33 runs in the third and deciding Twenty20 international and clinched the Independence Cup here at Gaddafi stadium on Friday (September 15).

Chasing a target of 184, Faf du Plessis-led side could only score 150/8 in the stipulated 20 overs. David Miller (32 off 29 balls) and Thisara Perera (32 off 13 deliveries) were the top scorers for World XI as no other batsman could offer much resistance to Pakistani bowlers.

West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy, however, played some big hits in the final over but the asking rate was too for even him to take his team home.

Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for the home side as he conceded 28 runs and scalped two wickets as well to help Sarfraz win his first series at home as captain.

Earlier, Pakistan were invited to bat first by the visiting captain and scored 183-4. Opener Ahmed Shehzad missed his second T20I century when he fell for 89.

His 55-ball knock included eight boundaries and three sixes. Babar Azam made a 31-ball 48 with five boundaries and added 102 for the second wicket with Shehzad.

Pakistan won the first match by 20 runs on Tuesday before the World XI came back with a seven-wicket victory on Wednesday.

Parera (2/37) was the lone World XI bowler who had some success against Pakistani batsmen.