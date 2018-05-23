AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket

De Villiers' illustrious career spanned 14 years and his aggressive brand of cricket and ability to hit all around the ground earned him the title of 'Mr 360 degree'. He owns the record of slamming fastest ODI hundred off 31 deliveries.

"I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI's and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired," de Villiers said.

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

The right-handed batsman from South Africa finishes his career with a staggering 20,014 international runs and averages over 50 in both Tests and ODIs. It was believed that he'll be a part of South Africa's national side in the next year's ICC World Cup 2019.

"This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire while still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside.

"It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to the coaches and staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years. The most important thank you goes out to all of my teammates throughout my career, I wouldn't be half the player that I am without the support throughout the years.

"It's not about earning more somewhere else, it's about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To the cricket fans around South Africa and the World, thank you for your kindness and generosity, and today, for your understanding.

"I have no plans to play overseas, in fact, I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket. I will continue to be the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessis and the Proteas."