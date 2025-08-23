Cricket Ahammed Imran: The Titan of Thrissur who has lit up KCL 2025 By Sauradeep Ash Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

India's gifted batting talent from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari may have found an exciting gem. As the Kerala Cricket League Season 2 continues, the latest product which is unearthed is a certain Ahammed Imran.

Imran, playing for Thrissur Titans in the KCL 2025, has not just lit up the tournament but has also caught the eyes with his excellent shot-making and an innate ability to find boundaries.

After playing a superb knock for the Titans in the first match, Ahammed Imran has scored the first century of the KCL 2025 against Calicut Globstars. Imran, coming into bat as an opener, scored 100 runs off 55 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and 5 sixes in the process. In the previous match, the 19-year-old scored an impressive 61 against the Alleppey Ripples, and now stands as the top scorer in the tournament in the early stages.

Along with his run-scoring prowess, the southpaw's immense composure, ability to pick the gap and six-hitting prowess have been the real factors. Imran, although has a short stature, packs a significant punch with the willow. And his back to back fifty plus scores are nothing but a positive for Thrissur.

Who is Ahammed Imran?

Ahammed Suharaji Imran is a young and promising cricketer from Kerala, India. Born on May 22, 2006, in Trivandrum, he is a 19-year-old talented player known for his skills as a top-order batter. Imran bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off-break, making him a useful all-rounder at a young age.

Early Life and Background

Ahammed Imran grew up in a sports-loving family in Trivandrum, where cricket fascinated him from an early age. His passion for the game was nurtured with strong family support and guidance from local coaches, steadily shaping his talent and cricketing skills. He has worked hard through various age-group levels to reach professional cricket.

Domestic Cricket Career

Ahammed Imran has represented Kerala in domestic competitions and has featured in tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. His career highlights include impressive batting performances, including a century in the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy and crucial contributions in other matches. He made his Ranji debut for Kerala in 2025 against Gujarat. So far, the youngster has scored 75 runs in two Ranji matches.