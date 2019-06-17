Cricket

Amir Khan offers fitness and diet tips to Pakistan cricket team

AmirKhan, Sarfraz Ahmed
Pakistan's cricket team has talent but lacks physical fitness and dietry discipline according top former boxing world champion Amir Khan.

London, June 17: Boxing star Amir Khan has offered to help Pakistan's ailing cricket team as they face a brutal World Cup KO.

Sarfraz Ahmed's side have just three points from five matches following Sunday's 89-run defeat on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern against rivals India.

Khan, who won silver at the 2004 Olympics for Great Britain but is of Pakistani heritage, believes the team's shortcomings are down to a lack of fitness and not a dearth of natural talent.

Having repeatedly whipped his body into shape for a reign as light-welterweight world champion between 2009 and 2011 before campaigning for top honours at welterweight and middleweight, the 32-year-old believes he has the expertise to help out.

"Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advise on how to stay fit and strong," Khan wrote in a tweet that tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board's official account.

"How to be disciplined on food, diet and training. The team has talent but need to improve on strength & conditioning and focus."

Pakistan take on South Africa on Sunday with little more margin for error in their fading prospects of a semi-final spot.

Khan's bid to become a two-weight world champion fell short in his last outing against Terence Crawford in New York. He returns to the ring against unheralded Indian welterweight Neeraj Goyat in Jeddah next month.

