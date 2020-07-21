Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Amir makes himself available, to replace Rauf in Pakistan T20 squad in England

By Pti
Mohammad Amir

Karachi, July 21: Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is set to replace Harris Rauf in the Pakistan T20 squad currently in the UK after originally pulling out of the tour because of the birth of his second child.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Amir has now made himself available.

But the pacer will board the UK-bound flight only after he returns negative in two successive COVID-19 tests.

As per the report, Amir was tested on Monday (July 20) and his second test will be conducted in two days' time.

If cleared, Amir could feature in the three T20 Internationals against England, starting August 28 in Manchester.

The report stated that it was chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq who wanted Amir as replacement for Rauf after the left-arm pacer announced the birth of his child on July 17.

Rauf returned positive in five out of the six COVID-19 tests he underwent last month.

His fifth test came out negative but a player needs two consecutive negative results to fly out of Pakistan. The player, though, tested positive in his sixth test.

Rauf, who was scheduled to fly to the UK on Wednesday, is asymptomatic and will undergo self-quarantine for 10 days before being tested again.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to send an additional masseur in Mohammad Imran to the UK to manage the workload of the team's regular masseur, Malang Ali, who had earlier tested positive twice before being cleared to travel.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20s against England during the tour.

All the matches of the tour will be played in a bio-secure environment amid the pandemic.

The first Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5.

More MOHAMMAD AMIR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 2 - 1 LAZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 8:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue