Anil Kumble turns 48: Top five moments from the legend's career

1. 10/74 vs Pakistan, 1999

On that eventful day at the Feroze Shah Kotla, Kumble became only the second bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 10 wickets in an innings after England's Jim Laker. The magical moment came when VVS Laxman snaffled a tentative forward push by Wasim Akram. India won the match by 212 runs and it was their first Test win over Pakistan in 19 years.

2. 6/12 vs West Indies, 1993

West Indies were still a force to reckon with during those days. The Caribbeans bowled out India for 225 and their victory in the Hero Cup final seemed a matter of formality. But the leg-spin of Kumble thwarted all those dreams as he wrecked them. His figures were the best by an Indian bowler in ODIs' until Stuart Binny took 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014.

3. 6/72 vs Pakistan, 2004

The Multan Test will be remembered more for Virender Sehwag's triple hundred. But Kumble's 6 for 72 in the second innings paved way for India's massive innings and 52-run win. The lone fight for Pakistan came in the form of Mohammad Yousuf's hundred and India took a 1-0 lead with that win in the first Test.

4. Broken Jaw vs West Indies, 2002

The match did not have much quality as it petered out to a tame draw. But Kumble showed a remarkable piece of courage when he came out to bowl with a bandaged head after being hit by a nasty Mervyn Dillon bouncer. He also bagged the wicket of Brian Lara during that effort.

5. 100 vs England, 2007

The series was historic from the perspective of Indian cricket as they won a Test series in England after 21 years. None of India's front line batsmen managed to score a hundred in that series but Kumble made one in the third Test at the Oval. It came with a scramble but Kumble and Team India relished the moment to the hilt.