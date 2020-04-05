Cricket
Ashish Nehra regrets abusing MS Dhoni for a dropped Shahid Afridi catch during a match in 2005

By
Ashish Nehra feels sorry for abusing MS Dhoni for dropping Shahid Afridis catch during a match in 2005

New Delhi, April 5: Former India quick Ashish Nehra regrets for having used cuss words against his teammate, MS Dhoni as the latter was just a new-comer in the national team when the incident happened.

A video of the left-arm pacer getting livid over Dhoni is very popular on YouTube channel after the wicketkeeper dropped a catch behind the stumps.

The match was against Pakistan and a young Dhoni was still trying to carve a space for himself in the national side but he got an earful from the speedster for dropping the catch.

Reflecting on that episode, Nehra now feels he's not proud of his behaviour.

The former cricketer was quoted by The Times of India as saying, "I distinctly remember that match in Visakhapatnam. It was the second ODI of that series. In a video that went viral, I am seen hurling abuses at MS after an edge off Shahid Afridi's bat goes between Dhoni and Rahul Dravid at first slip. People assume it's from the Vizag match, but that incident is from the fourth ODI in Ahmedabad. However, I must admit I am not proud of my behaviour."

However, that didn't spoil the relationship between the two and Nehra not just played with Dhoni in the national side and was part of the World Cup winning side in 2011. Three years after that famous WC win, the left-arm pacer also joined the Ranchi cricketer in his team Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. In the IPL 2014 auction, the CSK bought him for Rs 2 crore and he picked up eight wickets in four games in that season before getting ruled out due to injury. However, in the subsequent season (IPL 2015), Nehra scalped 22 wickets in 16 games.

It was his good show for CSK and later for Sunrisers Hyderabad that eventually helped him get India call-up in the T20I side. The Delhi cricketer was fortunate enough to get a retirement and made his last international appearance at his home on November 1, 2017 in a T20I match against the New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla. Dhoni, along with captain Virat Kohli, had honoured Nehra in his swansong game.

Story first published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
