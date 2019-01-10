Ashton Turner in as cover for ill Mitchell Marsh

Sydney, January 10: Ashton Turner has been added to Australia's one-day international squad as cover for an ill Mitchell Marsh.
Marsh will miss the opening game of the three-match series against India on Saturday (January 12) due to gastritis.
The all-rounder may feature in the final two games, but Turner – who has played three Twenty20s for Australia – has been called up as cover.
"He can finish the innings off well, an elite athlete in the field and he's also a captain," Australia coach Justin Langer said.
"You see the way he finishes off an innings that he's a good thinker of the game like most of the great finishers and a really good leader, good person around the group.
"I'm very excited to see him come in."
It continues a rough week for Marsh, who was dropped from Australia's Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka due to poor form.
