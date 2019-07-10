Ashwin takes five wickets for Nottinghamshire

Taunton, July 10: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned impressive figures of five for 59 to help Nottinghamshire bowl out Somerset for 169 in their second innings of the County Championship Division One match in Taunton on Tuesday (July 9).
Nottinghamshire were set a target of of 255 at the Cooper Associates County Ground.
One of the two overseas players for the club, Ashwin took three for 93 in the first innings.
Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 241 in their first innings after Somerset's 326 all out, conceding a lead of 85.
Besides the 32-year-old Ashwin, who had a match haul of eight for 123 in 64.3 overs, left-arm spinner LA Patterson-White picked up five for 73.
WICKET | The dangerous partnership between Overton and Azhar Ali is broken by Ravi Ashwin. Overton (24) is trapped LBW, handing Ashwin his five-fer. Somerset 166-9, leading by 251 runs.— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 9, 2019
Follow #SomvNotts live 👉 https://t.co/8S0SsZ6GGY pic.twitter.com/YxhtkEo7kr
REPLAY | Ravi Ashwin is on fire in this first session!— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 9, 2019
He sends Steve Davies back to the pavilion on 2, picking up his 7th wicket of the match.
Follow #SomvNotts Live 👉 https://t.co/1Rm3MZPvrx pic.twitter.com/Tztj9AU2BP
This is Ashwin's second match for his county team after taking three for 162 in Nottinghamshire's innings defeat to defending champion Essex.
Meanwhile, Hampshire's overseas player and Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane failed against Warwickshire at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.
Batting at No. 3, Rahane made four in the first innings before being caught off the bowling of seamer Olly Stone. In Hampshire's second innings, Rahane was trapped in front of the wicket for three by Oliver Hannon-Dalby.
