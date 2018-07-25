Asia Cup 2018: India to face Pakistan in marquee clash on September 19, here's full schedule

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all confirmed participants while the remaining spots are still up for grabs amongst UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan and the qualifier while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The tournament-opener will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 15. The title clash will be played on September 28.

Bangladesh were the hosts and finalists of the previous tournament, which was held for the first time in T20I format. Men In Blue had defeated the Bangla Tigers convincingly back then in the biennial event.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 (semi-finals) and two teams will then play the final on 28 September in Dubai.

Here's the full schedule of Asia Cup 2018:

Group Stage:

15 September - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September - Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)

17 September - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September - India vs Qualifier (Dubai)

19 September - India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four:

21 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September - Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September - Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September - Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

FINAL 28 September - TBC v TBC (Dubai).

(With inputs from PTI)