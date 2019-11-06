Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon to make his foray into County Championship, signs for Hampshire

By Pti
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon to make his foray into County Championship, signs for Hampshire

Sydney, Nov 6: Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon said he was relishing "a fabulous opportunity" after agreeing to a deal to become Hampshire's overseas player in next season's County Championship.

The 31-year-old, a key member of Australia's Test team during the recent Ashes series, played a handful of games for Worcestershire in 2017, but this will be his first foray into the 10-team Division One.

"It is a fabulous opportunity to be involved with a leading county who have had a long and successful relationship with Australian cricketers," said Lyon, who has taken 363 Test wickets to date.

"I love playing cricket in England and no doubt will enjoy the 2020 summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters.

"We will all be focused on winning the County Championship in 2020 -- I can't wait."

Lyon is the latest Australian to sign with an English county for the 2020 season, with Travis Head joining Sussex, Cameron Bancroft at Durham and Peter Siddle returning to Essex.

More NATHAN LYON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LYN 3 - 1 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue