BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa runs out non-striker like R Ashwin, TV umpire gives batter not-out to spark debate

In the match between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars on Tuesday (January 3) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Zampa effected the non-striker's run out of Tom Rogers as the latter was way out of his crease before the ball was delivered.

The on-field umpire ruled the batter out but went upstairs to double-check. But to everyone's shock, the TV umpire dismissed Zampa the wicket and ruled the non-striker not out.

Zampa - who is leading Melbourne Stars in the ongoing premier domestic T20 tournament - was way within in rights to effect the run-out but the umpire denied him the wicket.

Why umpire gave the batter not out?

While reviewing the dismissal, the third umpire found that the bowler's arm had "gone past the vertical" and overruled the decision. Rogers was declared not out before the end of the 20th over bowled by Zampa.

Zampa's move to outfox batter has already kicked off a debate on Twitter.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg tweeted, "How can one say Rogers is not taking advantage? He has left the crease before the bowler has reached his normal release point. Completed bowling action or not it's out. Zampa well in his right. #BBL."

Sharing his views on Fox Cricket, former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin claimed that the bowler should have warned the batter when he caught him backing up too far.

Cricketers divided on umpire's decision

"Must've warned him. I reckon Zampa was dirty from the ball before when Rogers got in and out and got Harvey on strike. Didn't think we were gonna see it (attempted in the BBL), to be honest," Haddin said.

Joining the debate, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi responded to Hogg's tweet and wrote, "Batters know the rules now Hoggy... its not new anymore. So if someone chooses not to be careful they must be penalised just like bowlers get punished for their mistakes. Simple."

"I thought he was liable to be run out too, as he was out of this ground at the expected point of release. Nothing in the law about the bowler completing their action or not... unless umps have had a direction on this, or it's in BBL playing conditions," wrote another Twitter user.