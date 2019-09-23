Madhav Apte, who was instrumental in bringing 14-year old Sachin Tendulkar into CCI, no more; BCCI condoles his demise

The former India and Mumbai opener was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital where he breathed his last at 6.09 am, his son Vaman Apte told PTI. He was 86.

"He will remain one of the most loved cricketers and the BCCI extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief," the BCCI said in a statement.

Apte played seven Tests for India, five of them against the West Indies in their own backyard. In those seven Tests, he scored 542 runs at an outstanding average of 49.27.

Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir.

I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14.

Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher.

May his Soul Rest In Peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/NKp6NicyO5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 23, 2019

He hit three half-centuries and one century that came against the West Indies in Port of Spain where he notched up his highest score of 163 not out.

Apte was assigned as the opening batsman by legendary Vinoo Mankad. He played along with several legendary cricketers, including Mankad, Polly Umrigar, Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi. He earlier also served as president of the iconic CCI, an official said. Till his last breath, he was president of the 'Legends Club', a group formed to celebrate the achievements of different sportspersons.

After retirement, Apte became president of the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and was instrumental in bringing in a 14-year old Sachin Tendulkar into the CCI side then.

"Apte continued to be a dominant force in first-class cricket playing for Mumbai both as a batsman and captain. He finished with 67 first-class games with 3336 runs at an average of 38.79 that included six centuries and sixteen half centuries," the BCCI statement read.

(With PTI inputs)