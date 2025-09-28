ISPL 2026: Indian Street Premier League Season 3 Schedule, Venue, Teams - All You Need to Know

Cricket Full List of BCCI Presidents: From RE Govan to Jagmohan Dalmiya to Mithun Manhas By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 18:56 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the most influential cricket governing bodies globally. Founded in 1928, the BCCI has been steered by 36 presidents who have played instrumental roles in shaping Indian cricket's growth, governance, and international stature. Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas, who has been elected as the new BCCI president, is the 37th on the list.

Each president's tenure reflects changing phases of cricket administration-from foundational organisation-building, through commercial revolutions, to modern professional governance.

The First Presidents and Early Years

The first president of the BCCI was R. E. Grant Govan, a British businessman who served from 1928 to 1933. Govan laid the foundation of the Board, establishing India's cricket governance framework and securing India's Full Member status with the Imperial Cricket Conference (now ICC) within the first year of BCCI's existence. The first honorary secretary was Anthony de Mello.

Following Govan, early presidents included political leaders and aristocrats such as Sikandar Hayat Khan (1933-1935), Hamidullah Khan (1935-1937), and P. Subbarayan (1938-1946). These leaders helped navigate Indian cricket through the pre-independence and early post-independence era, promoting cricket's organization and expansion at state and national levels.

The 10 Most Influential BCCI Presidents

R. E. Grant Govan (1928-1933): Established BCCI's foundation and secured India's early international recognition.

Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram (1954-1956): The first Indian royal president who helped embed cricket culturally across the nation.

N. K. P. Salve (1982-1985): Instrumental in India's 1983 World Cup victory and growing Indian cricket's global profile.

Jagmohan Dalmiya (1979-1980, 1997-2004, 2013, 2015-2016): Revolutionised cricket's commercial structure; expanded BCCI's financial and global influence.

Madhavrao Scindia (1990-1993): Advanced domestic cricket infrastructure and strengthened cricket diplomacy.

Raj Singh Dungarpur (1996-1999): Supported grassroots and domestic cricket development.

Sharad Pawar (2005-2008, 2009-2011): Oversaw India's 2011 World Cup win and modernization of BCCI governance.

N. Srinivasan (2011-2015): Grew IPL into a global brand and increased BCCI's influence in ICC politics.

Shashank Manohar (2008-2011, 2015-2016): Championed governance reforms, transparency, and integrity in Indian cricket.

Sourav Ganguly (2019-2022): Emphasised player welfare, cricket reforms, launched Women's Premier League, and professionalism.

Complete List of All 37 BCCI Presidents

Sr. No. Name Tenure Notable Contributions 1 R. E. Grant Govan 1928-1933 First president, established BCCI's foundation 2 Sikandar Hayat Khan 1933-1935 Early administration during British India 3 Hamidullah Khan 1935-1937 Continued organizational growth 4 K. S. Digvijaysinhji 1937-1938 Advocated cricket development 5 P. Subbarayan 1938-1946 Pre-independence expansion efforts 6 Anthony de Mello 1946-1951 Led post WWII cricket revival 7 J. C. Mukherji 1951-1954 Domestic cricket focus 8 Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram 1954-1956 First Indian royal president 9 Surjit Singh Majithia 1956-1958 Focused on player development 10 R. K. Patel 1958-1960 Enhanced domestic infrastructure 11 M. A. Chidambaram 1960-1963 Expanded cricket administration 12 Fatehsinghrao Gaekwad 1963-1966 Supported cricket governance reforms 13 Zal Irani 1966-1969 Improved cricket governance 14 A. N. Ghose 1969-1972 Promoted cricket infrastructure 15 Purshottam M. Rungta 1972-1975 Domestic cricket development 16 Ramprakash Mehra 1975-1977 Governance modernization 17 M. Chinnaswamy 1977-1980 Established cricket stadium foundations 18 S. K. Wankhede 1980-1982 Venue improvements & cricket promotion 19 N. K. P. Salve 1982-1985 1983 World Cup & ICC prominence 20 S. Sriraman 1985-1988 Cricket administration reforms 21 Biswanath Dutt 1988-1990 Governance improvements 22 Madhavrao Scindia 1990-1993 Domestic expansion & global diplomacy 23 I. S. Bindra 1993-1996 Financially strengthened BCCI 24 Raj Singh Dungarpur 1996-1999 Grassroots development 25 A. C. Muthiah 1999-2001 Facilities & domestic cricket focus 26 Jagmohan Dalmiya 1979-1980, 1997-2004, 2013, 2015-2016 Commercial revolution & IPL creation 27 Ranbir Singh Mahendra 2004-2005 Governance reforms & development 28 Sharad Pawar 2005-2008, 2009-2011 2011 World Cup & modernization 29 Shashank Manohar 2008-2011, 2015-2016 Emphasized transparency & governance 30 N. Srinivasan 2011-2013, 2013-2014 IPL growth & ICC influence 31 Shivlal Yadav (Interim) 2014 Interim management 32 Sunil Gavaskar (Interim) 2014 Interim governance reforms 33 Anurag Thakur 2016-2017 Youngest president, grassroots push 34 C. K. Khanna (Interim) 2017-2019 Interim governance leadership 35 Sourav Ganguly 2019-2022 Player-centric approach & reforms 36 Roger Binny 2022-2025 Focus on domestic cricket & administration 37 Mithun Manhas 2025-Present Term Stars Now